centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists
At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1st Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival takes over Drake Park
With the stress of planning summer vacations and the start of the school year around the corner, it’s more important than ever to take care of your mental health. An event in Drake Park on Sunday looked to spread that message. The first ever Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible
People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation District website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years. After the problems, BPRD indicated that moving to a staggered registration is a possibility. “We are looking...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor project begins this fall
Major highway construction is set for Bend this fall. The Bend North Corridor project brings changes to both Highway 20 and Highway 97 in the northern part of Bend. Changes include adding roundabouts on Highway 20 at Robal Lane and Cooley Road. Highway 97 will be realigned to the east...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend firefighter dies in small plane crash
Bend Fire and Rescue announced Monday that one of its firefighters was killed in the crash of a small plane in Idaho. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, died in the crash Monday morning near Yellow Pine, Idaho, Bend Fire said. Harro was piloting the plane and was traveling with his twin brother, Mark, from a back-country camping trip near McCall, Idaho.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Urgent’: Bend City Council holds Q&A on homeless camping codes
The Bend City Council held a Q & A session Tuesday morning surrounding possible new unsanctioned camping codes. These regulations would impact those camping on public right of ways: streets and sidewalks. “Can we set restrictions on when they can camp, where they can camp and how they can camp?...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County home sales increase by 16.8% in past year, study shows
It’s a trend we’ve seen before. When things get overwhelming in the big city, it’s time to escape to the country. Based on a recent real estate study, that seems to be the case in Crook County. According to a study performed by Windermere Real Estate’s Chief...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ China Hat Road paving work this week; expect delays
Road work will be happening all week on Forest Service Road 18 in southeast Bend, also known as China Hat Road. Crews with the Deschutes National Forest are working on patching potholes and repairing the edge of the roadway. Work starts from Highway 97 to Milepost 9 on the paved...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Slept with my cell phone’: Bend North coach says World Series spot denied
Bend North Little League Coach Brett Hartlaub was holding onto a smidgen of hope that his team will be added to the Little League World Series following last week’s controversial end to their season. “I slept last night with my cell phone on my nightstand, knowing that East Coast...
