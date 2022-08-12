ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Fishers Glow in the Park expands to two nights

New in 2022, Fishers Parks’ annual Glow in the Park event is expanded to two nights in September. For adults ages 21 and over only. New in 2022, this adults-only version of the Glow in the Park you know and love will boast local food trucks and adult beverages in addition to live DJs, a neon splash zone, black lights, photos opps, and more.
FISHERS, IN
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act

Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
CARMEL, IN
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
INside Story: Indiana’s Music Scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local teachers compete in reality show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four teachers at Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis are participating in the PBS reality show, “Make 48.”. They call their team the “Mallorys” named for the building that now houses Purdue Polytechnic. Earlier this year, they advanced to the national competition of Make 48 after inventing an IV stand housed in a flower pot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more

Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wet start to the month of August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN

