Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
Fishers Glow in the Park expands to two nights
New in 2022, Fishers Parks’ annual Glow in the Park event is expanded to two nights in September. For adults ages 21 and over only. New in 2022, this adults-only version of the Glow in the Park you know and love will boast local food trucks and adult beverages in addition to live DJs, a neon splash zone, black lights, photos opps, and more.
WISH-TV
Actors Theatre of Indiana to begin new season with musical-comedy ‘Nunsense’
Actors Theatre of Indiana is excited to announce the first show for their 2022-2023 season, “NUNSENSE: A musical.” With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins, this hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin the latest season. Cindy Collins, co-founder and assistant artistic director, joined us...
Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record
Westfield resident and top competitive eater in the world heads to the ballpark to try to become the prince of popcorn
clearpublicist.com
Revved up for exciting: Grand Prix delivers karting pleasure to Alexandria | Community News
ALEXANDRIA — The monitor Saturday, in accordance to 7-year-previous Zachary Pleake, was hard and fast — great for racing. “It’s fairly superior, rather stable,” Zachary mentioned as his dad and mom situated his go-kart in the vicinity of the begin/end line prior to his warmth. Regardless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act
Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Sikh worshipers donate 25,000 bottles of water to Wheeler Mission center
The Sikh community dedicated this Sunday to serving the community, they did so by donating 25,000 bottles of water to wheeler mission.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Supporting and celebrating nonprofit innovation in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Donna Oklak, founder and chair of Meridian Foundation and Arago Honors. Mays was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s Music Scene
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.
WISH-TV
Joey Chestnut prepares for World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge at Victory Field
We talked strategy with competitive eater Joey Chestnut Monday on “All Indiana” as he’s preparing for his latest eating challenge this week at Victory Field. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Chestnut will have eight minutes to beat the current world record for popcorn-eating by chowing down on more than 28.5, 24-ounce servings.
WISH-TV
Local teachers compete in reality show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four teachers at Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis are participating in the PBS reality show, “Make 48.”. They call their team the “Mallorys” named for the building that now houses Purdue Polytechnic. Earlier this year, they advanced to the national competition of Make 48 after inventing an IV stand housed in a flower pot.
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
lonelyplanet.com
The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more
Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
WISH-TV
Wet start to the month of August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in 4 months, precipitation is running above average through the first 15 days of a month. Currently, August’s rainfall total stands at 2.04″ in Indianapolis which is over a half inch above what we normally see through the first 15 days.
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.
Inside Indiana Business
Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures
She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
Comments / 0