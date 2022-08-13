Want to be the next American Idol? Virtual auditions open for NJ singers

Will the next "American Idol" be from the Delaware Valley?

The hit singing competition show is holding virtual auditions.

"We are looking for the next American Idol through the virtual auditions," said Nancy Yearing, the senior casting producer for the show.

Since the pandemic, auditions have been virtual, but it has made it more convenient to reach more undiscovered artists.

"It makes it a lot more convenient for people to come out to the auditions, as opposed to when we used to pop up in Philly in a park with our bus," said Yearing. "You can audition from anywhere. I've had people audition from their jobs, from dorm rooms, in their cars, as long as the car is not moving."

While technical difficulties can be a challenge, there's a tech team on standby.

"I've been on the show since 2007. And every year that I've worked on it, I think what's different is always the talent. You never know what you're going to get, and these young artists keep bringing the heat."

So once you get past the virtual auditions, it's face-to-face with Katie, Luke and Lionel.

Virtual auditions began Friday for New Jersey.

Auditions in Pennsylvania and Delaware are set for August 29.