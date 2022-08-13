Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Kristina Nikolova from Park Ridge win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 22?
Inverness tennis player Rishi Patari won 44 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 44 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Krish Khanna junior tennis player earns 28 playing Boys' 18 singles by July
Chicago tennis player Anna Stuart won 88 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 88 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
South Barrington tennis player Sahil Mittal ranks in Boys' 18 doubles bracket by week ending May 21
South Barrington tennis player Sahil Mittal won 12 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 21. They are ranked 5,056th, down from 4,951st the week before. Their 12 points playing doubles equal... 23:07. 23:07. 23:07. 23:07.
spotonillinois.com
How many bonus points did Estela Loureiro from Orland Park earn in Girls' 14 bracket by week ending July 16?
Value in Industrials stocks rose 1.8 percent in the week ending Aug. 6 from the previous week. The strongest performing Industrials company in Illinois was Caterpillar Inc. (CAT:NYQ), sitting 48,528,810.4 percent higher to sell at $182.87. Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN:NAQ)... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 06:13. 06:07. How long did...
spotonillinois.com
Olivia Schleicher junior tennis player earns eight playing Girls' 18 singles by week ending July 15
Crystal Lake tennis player Olivia Schleicher won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 06:13. 06:07. How...
spotonillinois.com
Jack Johnson junior tennis player earns 32 playing Boys 16 singles by week ending Aug. 6
Barrington tennis player Jack Johnson won 32 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 32 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Oswego junior tennis player Emma Smith rank in Girls' 12 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 5?
Oswego tennis player Emma Smith won 114 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 114 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Home sales during week ending July 23 in Alsip
Orland Park tennis player Tommy Czaplinski finished 1,679th in July in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,329th. By the end of the month they'd earned 398 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Alex Campbell talks Fire, Red Stars on '9 Good Minutes'
CHICAGO - It's the middle of August and right now both of the major professional sports teams in town have a shot at the postseason. That's something to be expected for the Chicago Red Stars, who have appeared in the NWSL Playoffs for six-straight seasons while making the championship... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Evergreen Park, Illinois had a median home sale price of $132,500 of six homes in July 2022
There is one junior tennis player from Palos Park ranked in the Boys' 12 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Ares Cajas is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in McHenry County will be released during Q4?
Huntley tennis player Sharif Chanwongse is ranked 6,403rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 6 total points, split between 6 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Two homes sold in Midlothian, Illinois with a median home sale price of $111,000 in July 2022
These are the top two home sales for Midlothian, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were two homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Midlothian. Top two home sales in Midlothian for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKerim Elmazovski14632... Posted in:. Places:. 06:13. 06:07.
spotonillinois.com
Video shows CPD officer paralyzed after being shot in Beverly while off-duty walking again
A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot in the back trying to break up a fight while off-duty is walking again. How high did Chicago junior tennis player Patrick Gunnison rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 6?. 07:18. 07:12.
spotonillinois.com
Harvey-based Industrials company Atkore Inc. (ATKR:NYQ) sees value rise 161.9% in week ending Aug. 6
These are the top six home sales for Evergreen Park, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $132,500 in Evergreen Park. Top six home sales in Evergreen Park for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceEthan... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
15 homes sold in Morris, Illinois with a median home sale price of $300,000 in July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Morris, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 15 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $300,000 in Morris. Top 10 home sales in Morris for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceEarnest Bradley Scurry4420... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Sheriff Dart, our Police, and our Investigators believe that there may be more victims or near victims..."
Chicago tennis player Jake Goldstein is ranked 2,607th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 285 total points, split between 271 single points and 90 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Hononegah Community High School District 207 in 2020-2021 school year?
The following residential sales were reported in Rockton in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $268,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,243.5 for the previous year. 812 DR CLARK Way.$201,000Property Tax (2019): $3,736.22Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 21:39. Demmer: 'We had a...
spotonillinois.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman in Joliet Parking Lot
A 30-year-old Plainfield was arrested late last week after allegedly punching a woman in a bar parking lot. On Thursday, August 11th, Joliet Police were called to the Eden Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Street. Shortly after arriving, Police learned that a woman was involved... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Armed man shot by CPD officer after Back of the Yards struggle charged, $1M bond set
A judge set bond at $1 million for a man who is still hospitalized after being shot in the head by a CPD officer. He was armed during the South Side struggle, police said. How many inmates sentenced in Douglas County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?. 04:07.
spotonillinois.com
Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle While Trying to Run Across DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side Tuesday night. Just after 8 p.m., Chicago fire officials say a person tried to run across the roadway at 3500 North DuSable Lake Shore...
