Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" Lawsuit
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz has become a serious success in the music industry, with social media constantly debating which artists should face off against one another next on the hit battle series. According to a new report from TMZ, though, the renowned producers are in the middle of a legal battle regarding their creation.
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Seemingly Back Together After She Says She's "Back Home"
The relationship between YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy has had its fair share of twists and turns. Initially, things were good, as the two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in 2021. However, things turned sour after YaYa, daughter of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with the father of her child.
Britney Spears Ex-Husband Reportedly Convicted Of Crashing Her Wedding
Britney Spears has been having a tough time with her ex's as of late. One of her ex-husbands, Kevin Federline, recently posted a video of Spears in an argument with their two sons. Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12." Spears' lawyer defended her, as did many of her fans and peers.
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Martha Stewart Says She's Not Dating Pete Davidson, Sees Him As A Son
Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
DJ Khaled Teases "Drink Champs" Episode With Motivating Message About "God Did"
As one of the most successful producers in Hip Hop, DJ Khaled has a reach and career that aspiring hopefuls are looking to match. The hitmaker has been active in the industry for decades, and soon, he will be adding yet another star-studded project to his catalog with God Did. We've already received teasers as to what we can expect and Khaled even dropped off his "Staying Alive" single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, and to further promote his upcoming release, DJ Khaled caught up with Drink Champs.
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye West
Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.
J.I.D Brushes Off Tory Lanez's Criticism About Music Being "Mid" In 2022
Tory Lanez had hip-hop Twitter in a frenzy last week after he brushed off the state of music in 2022. The Canadian rapper explained that he felt music this year was "mid" with the exception of a few albums from Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, and a few others. However, some don't feel the same way as Tory Lanez, such as J.I.D., who is on pace to release his forthcoming album, The Forever Story.
Kevin Gates Doesn't Think Murdering Someone Is A Flex
Kevin Gates has been going viral lately due to his numerous sit-down interviews. From The Breakfast Club to Caresha Please, the father of two has been invited to engage in conversations with plenty of podcast hosts. He also appeared on Off the Record, which is hosted by DJ Akademiks. During the show, Gates talked about things like adultery and his alleged healing hands, but he also gave his opinion on murder.
Lauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame Ceremony
It was another monumental day for Los Angeles as Nipsey Hussle mania took over in Hollywood. We previously reported that the late rapper would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, and it arrived on Hussle's 37th birthday. As his fans fondly remember his legacy and impact, several of Nipsey's loved ones gathered for the unveiling ceremony. According to ABC News 7, Nipsey's grandmother, sister, and fiancée Lauren London were there for his posthumous moment.
