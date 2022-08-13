ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sweet treat you can only get once a year: Ben-Ellen Donuts

By Aynae Simmons
 4 days ago

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–There’s only one time you can get this food item at the fair–Ben-Ellen Donuts.

This donut stand’s been around since 1989 and owner Tommy Vance and his son Brendan Vance work the State Fair as a tradition.

Tommy Vance said his family bought the name Ben-Ellen and continued their tradition using the same recipe.

He said that’s what makes their donuts special.

“One thing that makes this special is you can only get them one time a year and that’s at the WV State Fair. The other thing is, we don’t serve cold donuts, that’s why we do have a wait. We want to make sure everyone gets a hot, fresh donut,” Vance said.

Vance said make sure to come down while you can because the wait time can be as long an hour for their sweet treat.

