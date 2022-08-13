ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2023 First Bloem contest kicks off

HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest. Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one...
HOLLAND, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
NEWAYGO, MI
Fox17

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%. And now, the need has not slowed down by 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGAU

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
