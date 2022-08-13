Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
'Inclusivity for all': Ms. Wheelchair America competition to be held in Grand Rapids this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair America organization is holding their pageant this week at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Contestants from all over the country are competing for the crown — and they are celebrating their 50th year!. The group was created to...
Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food. Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine,...
2023 First Bloem contest kicks off
HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest. Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
Fox17
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Ambassadors aim to help curb Lake Michigan drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — As of Aug. 12, eight people have already drowned in Lake Michigan during the year 2022 in West Michigan alone. Those numbers have already reached at least 33 over the entire lake. With such grim statistics, many are wondering what they can do to help...
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away
HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%. And now, the need has not slowed down by 2022.
Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan. Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest. Where: City Beach,...
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the...
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0