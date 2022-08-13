LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.

