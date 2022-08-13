ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Flames ‘culture’ key to good camp work

Lynchburg, Va. – Meanwhile Liberty’s camp continues in Lynchburg on the heels of a third straight bowl winning season for coach Hugh Freeze and his team. For the Flames it’s about things like comradre and chemistry--during the dog days of August. “The culture is the main thing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool

ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

False fall finally fizzles later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The start to the week has been marked with unseasonably cool weather - more typical of places like Oakland, California or Marquette, Michigan or even Fairbanks, Alaska. Wednesday morning starts off with a subtle chill in the air, as multiple school districts get back into the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here are the nominees for this year’s Top Adventure Towns contest

ROANOKE, Va. – From the Star City to the Hill City, there are several towns in our area nominated for the Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Towns of 2022 contest. The Top Adventure Towns contest is held annually to determine, by audience choice, which towns are the best for adventures, according to the Blue Ridge Outdoors website.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Salem Championship Rodeo mourns ‘great cowboy,’ Bobby Rowe

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is mourning the loss of a great cowboy. Bobby Rowe, a longtime face of the rodeo, has passed away. Always greeting people with an infectious smile, he never failed to make everyone feel welcome. Rowe played an integral role at the...
SALEM, VA
timesvirginian.com

Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
ROANOKE, VA

