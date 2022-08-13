Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
WSLS
Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
WSLS
Flames ‘culture’ key to good camp work
Lynchburg, Va. – Meanwhile Liberty’s camp continues in Lynchburg on the heels of a third straight bowl winning season for coach Hugh Freeze and his team. For the Flames it’s about things like comradre and chemistry--during the dog days of August. “The culture is the main thing...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
WSLS
Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool
ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
WSLS
All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
WSLS
New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
WSLS
False fall finally fizzles later in the week
ROANOKE, Va. – The start to the week has been marked with unseasonably cool weather - more typical of places like Oakland, California or Marquette, Michigan or even Fairbanks, Alaska. Wednesday morning starts off with a subtle chill in the air, as multiple school districts get back into the...
WSLS
Here are the nominees for this year’s Top Adventure Towns contest
ROANOKE, Va. – From the Star City to the Hill City, there are several towns in our area nominated for the Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Towns of 2022 contest. The Top Adventure Towns contest is held annually to determine, by audience choice, which towns are the best for adventures, according to the Blue Ridge Outdoors website.
WSLS
Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
WSLS
Opening arguments begin in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For more than 40 years, the name “Roger Roberts” has been synonymous with the South River community in Rockbridge County. He kept it fueled, fed, supplied, and connected at his neighborhood market. “I went every morning for my cup of coffee and conversation,”...
WSLS
Salem Championship Rodeo mourns ‘great cowboy,’ Bobby Rowe
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is mourning the loss of a great cowboy. Bobby Rowe, a longtime face of the rodeo, has passed away. Always greeting people with an infectious smile, he never failed to make everyone feel welcome. Rowe played an integral role at the...
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
WSLS
Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof
ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
WSLS
NATIONAL POTATO DAY POLL: What’s the best way to cook a potato?
ROANOKE, Va. – Mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, french fries, and more!. National Potato Day is on August 19, and what better way to celebrate the national holiday than to finally figure out which way to cook a potato is the best way, according to you. Vote, share, and tell...
Comments / 0