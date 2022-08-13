WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a very nice weekend and Monday is going to be nice as well. It’s a bit chilly to start. Temperatures were in the 50s early in the day. Temperatures will climb quickly to highs in the low 80s. There’s a chance of a popup shower in Lewis County in the afternoon and evening, but mainly skies will be mostly sunny.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO