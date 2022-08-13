Read full article on original website
Sunny & warm with a few scattered showers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It should be a nice day, even with the risk of a few afternoon showers. Much of the rain will stay in Lewis and Jefferson counties. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. The chance for any rain is...
A nice day to ease into the workweek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a very nice weekend and Monday is going to be nice as well. It’s a bit chilly to start. Temperatures were in the 50s early in the day. Temperatures will climb quickly to highs in the low 80s. There’s a chance of a popup shower in Lewis County in the afternoon and evening, but mainly skies will be mostly sunny.
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
Lowville’s Cream Cheese Fest coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is only about a month away. Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September...
Music on the Porch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Watertown arts organizations partner to provide free downtown entertainment. An international live music event is coming to Watertown, N.Y., for the second year and it’s better than ever. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 will take place in Watertown on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00PM at the Knights of Columbus.
Inez Johnston, 96, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Inez Johnston, 96, formerly of Gouverneur, NY and Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 15, 2022 in the Maplewood Assisted Living/Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY where she had been a resident since June 17th. Inez was born...
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old. Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.
Big band concert to be held a Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arrhythmias Big Band will be performing on Monday, August 22 at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Band members Jeff and Steve Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concert. Watch their interview above. The free concert will be held...
Robert Edward Durham, 74, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Robert Edward Durham, age 74, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Harrisville Christian Church with Pastor Mike Gault officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral services...
Hearing the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a year ago this month. A Watertown rooming house was suddenly condemned, leaving dozens of people homeless. What happened next sent shockwaves through the community that are still being felt today. A tent city sprang up last August outside 661 Factory Street. The...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
Kenneth R. Monica Jr., 73, native of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Kenneth R. Monica, Jr. will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, August 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow the visitation in Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 1400, 231 Bellew Avenue, Watertown immediately following the burial.
Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, suddenly passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home in Clayton. Shirley was born December 31, 1937 to Baptiste and Lillian Sulier Diabo. She married Benjamin Leon Fisher July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton. Shirley was employed at Pearls Department Store, Samaritan Family Health and cleaned for Viggo Mortensen, all in Clayton.
Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jeanette Erb, 79, of State Route 126 Castorland passed away Saturday evening August, 13, 2022, at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Nancy was born February 14, 1943 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Arthur and...
Dave A. Gibeau, 64, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dave A. Gibeau, 64, died peacefully Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Dave was born on May 6, 1958, in Carthage, to Donald & Patricia Gibeau. He attended Carthage Central High School. He worked construction for various companies on Fort Drum and...
Dollar General ditches plans for Clayton store
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dollar General has pulled its proposal to build a store in Clayton following opposition from residents. The new store was proposed for Graves Street in the village. Town Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Ingerson says there were two zoning board variances put in that were withdrawn...
Irene M. Paul, 90, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Irene M. Paul, 90, suddenly passed away at her home in Clayton Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1932, daughter of Guy Arthur and Ellen Hayes Peck. She married Charles James Paul, Sr. on June 10, 1951 at the Brownville Methodist Church with Rev. Pasquale DiFlorio officiating and he predeceased her. She retired from Drs. Maloney, FitzGerald, and Eppolito, Dental Office as a secretary.
