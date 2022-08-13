ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8oM4_0hFV8SEt00

FRESNO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSgZz_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXxuf_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYB9t_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYP7i_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj9r_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is1Jl_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnVdk_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfEz_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsk8E_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1JPU_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHnTU_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIm9A_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxlB0_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6ti5_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu8J2_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLOgO_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2wf2_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTqlp_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBivn_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suTa9_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzyMc_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQtBv_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFpt_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Hzj_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNiN_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZS1z_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLNd3_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLR_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg8al_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyh55_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts1dJ_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffzxH_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0y6l_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYVRU_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9DgO_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPZC_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woqP0_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WO4c_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBxSD_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxz6_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDIYW_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S98TO_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Lcr_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRJgP_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrFz_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiojq_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stxGL_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foymu_0hFV8SEt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9aXx_0hFV8SEt00
Slideshow photos//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Protein#Food Poisoning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Are Meth Sores?

Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
HEALTH
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy