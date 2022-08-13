ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple ISD starts SMART Tag System to enhance safety

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting for the 2022-2023 school year, Temple ISD bus riders will get a SMART Tag. The tags will ensure the students get on and off at the right place, along with many other features. “If a student tries to get off at a stop that isn’t their appropriate stop, SMART […]
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year

Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

WWI era practice bombs found on Waco construction site

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
WACO, TX

