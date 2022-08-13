Read full article on original website
Related
Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
KWTX
Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.
Temple ISD starts SMART Tag System to enhance safety
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting for the 2022-2023 school year, Temple ISD bus riders will get a SMART Tag. The tags will ensure the students get on and off at the right place, along with many other features. “If a student tries to get off at a stop that isn’t their appropriate stop, SMART […]
Belton ISD making plans and changes to enhance school safety measures
A new school year will be in full swing. While it’s an exciting time, it brings its share of worries, especially after the Uvalde tragedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Killeen ISD kicks off first day of school with added safety features
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD schools are officially in session, and this new school year brings new safety features. Taina Maya, who is the chief of communications for KISD, said the school applied a few new additions to make the school a safer place. She said there are numbers...
Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?
For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
KCEN TV NBC 6
The first day of school for Killeen ISD spotlights new safety measures and more
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD went back to school Monday morning with new safety measures, along with new programs to bridge the learning gap set by the pandemic. Superintendent, John Craft, of Killeen ISD said one new safety provision in place will be metal detectors. "This is going to...
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
KWTX
Marlin ISD receives its best TEA score in ten years, a 30 point improvement from 2019
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - School districts around Texas are buzzing after the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022 and a school district in Central Texas achieved a score it has been working towards for more than ten years. For the first time in more than ten years,...
KWTX
Food pantries experiencing increase in patrons, decrease in distributable food
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities across 21 Central Texas counties, and a little more than 100,00 - or 22 percent -are living in McLennan or Bell counties. Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
More thieves wearing medical masks in Waco
Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!. Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!
KWTX
Waco community event provides free resources
Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!. Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
KWTX
WWI era practice bombs found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas governor stops in Temple, Texas for ribbon cutting
Gov. Greg Abbott was at the ribbon cutting at East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. Abbott said this company is an example of making a strong TX economy.
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
KWTX
Story Walks promote healthy living while increasing literacy among children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Library is teaming up with the Dewey Center & Park to promote a healthy lifestyle while simultaneously expanding your little one’s literacy skills. Story walks are a fun, interactive way for the whole family to burn some calories and do a little...
Comments / 1