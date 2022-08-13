WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.

