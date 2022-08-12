After requiring months of indoor masking, University of California Los Angeles officials have opted to drop their mandate as students get set to return ahead of the Fall quarter. Towards the end of the 2022 Spring quarter in May, the school announced that it would reinstate the mask mandate — which had previously been lifted previously during that term — meaning that students and families were required to mask up for graduation ceremonies, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County.Now, as cases continue to decline and hospitalizations stabilize, school officials have once again aligned with health officials in...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO