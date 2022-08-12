ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID hospitalizations in LA County continue stabilizing

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by six people, with 1,059 COVID-positive patients in local hospitals, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 118 were being treated in intensive care, down from 120 the previous day. County officials have said that roughly 43% of...
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CBS LA

UCLA removes indoor masking requirement ahead of Fall quarter

After requiring months of indoor masking, University of California Los Angeles officials have opted to drop their mandate as students get set to return ahead of the Fall quarter. Towards the end of the 2022 Spring quarter in May, the school announced that it would reinstate the mask mandate — which had previously been lifted previously during that term — meaning that students and families were required to mask up for graduation ceremonies, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County.Now, as cases continue to decline and hospitalizations stabilize, school officials have once again aligned with health officials in...
BoardingArea

Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Deadline

Gascón Recall Effort Fails: Los Angeles District Attorney To Remain In Office After Signature Effort Falls Short – Updated

UPDATED with results: An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in an effort to force Gascón into a recall election. County officials initially conducted a random sampling of the signatures to verify their validity. Based on that initial sampling, the county undertook an effort to verify all 715,833 signatures individually. The county announced Monday that 195,783 of the signatures...
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
foxla.com

Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
Key News Network

3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
