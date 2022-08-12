Read full article on original website
COVID hospitalizations in LA County continue stabilizing
Los Angeles County’s coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by six people, with 1,059 COVID-positive patients in local hospitals, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 118 were being treated in intensive care, down from 120 the previous day. County officials have said that roughly 43% of...
Orange County man tests positive for West Nile virus; 1st reported case in county
Orange County has its first reported case of West Nile virus after a man tested positive this week.
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty'
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on "active duty," authorities said Monday.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
UCLA removes indoor masking requirement ahead of Fall quarter
After requiring months of indoor masking, University of California Los Angeles officials have opted to drop their mandate as students get set to return ahead of the Fall quarter. Towards the end of the 2022 Spring quarter in May, the school announced that it would reinstate the mask mandate — which had previously been lifted previously during that term — meaning that students and families were required to mask up for graduation ceremonies, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County.Now, as cases continue to decline and hospitalizations stabilize, school officials have once again aligned with health officials in...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?
In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
LAUSD welcoming students back to school with new COVID rules, safety warnings, more teachers
Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school on Monday as Los Angeles Unified School District opened its new year.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
Gascón Recall Effort Fails: Los Angeles District Attorney To Remain In Office After Signature Effort Falls Short – Updated
UPDATED with results: An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in an effort to force Gascón into a recall election. County officials initially conducted a random sampling of the signatures to verify their validity. Based on that initial sampling, the county undertook an effort to verify all 715,833 signatures individually. The county announced Monday that 195,783 of the signatures...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
foxla.com
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead
A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
