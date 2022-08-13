Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Louisiana Department of Health offers tips to beat heat
As Louisiana continues to be under heat advisories, the Louisiana Department of Health is offering tips and strategies to help residents protect themselves and others during extreme heat conditions. Louisiana currently averages 35 days a year when heat exceeds dangerous levels. By 2050, the state is projected to average nearly...
postsouth.com
Gulf Coast region's gas prices plummet 11 cents
Regional gas prices fell for the ninth consecutive week and reached an average of $3.43 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 57 cents since last month. According to the EIA,...
