ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 2

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Karin Slaughter's new mystery, "Girl, Forgotten"

TAMPA, Fla. - Karin Slaughter is an international best-selling crime writer with over 40 million copies of her books sold in 120 countries. Her novel "Pieces of Her" recently was adapted for TV and aired on Netflix. Now she’s back with a new mystery "Girl, Forgotten" which goes on bookshelves...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Lunch Wagon#Food Truck#Good Food#Food Stall Info#Street Food#Food Drink#The Melt Machine#American#Riverview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy