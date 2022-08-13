ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
Luxurious Outdoor Tented Sarasota Wedding | Powel Crosley Estate

Alyssa and Chris' luxurious waterfront Sarasota wedding featured romantic hues of soft peachy pinks and whites, tropical greenery, and a greenhouse-style tent adorned with climbing vines and Edison bulbs framing the night sky above. “I'd describe our wedding theme as a mix between classic and tropical. We chose it because...
Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
Anna Maria creating designated food truck zone

ANNA MARIA – City officials have designated a food truck parking zone at the northwest end of Bayfront Park. A concrete or stone-covered food truck parking area will be created near the. city sandbagging area that is accessed from Hibiscus Street. If needed, the sandbagging area will be relocated...
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch

Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 18-24

$25-$36 Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org. How does a Hollywood director get hold of a production when a screenwriter stands in their way? Smoke and Mirrors. This wickedly funny romp takes you behind the scenes as an actor, director and screenwriter compete to control an upcoming production, and it lampoons the sometimes dastardly lengths they'll go to realize their own vision. Who will win? And will they get away with it? Runs through Aug. 28.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing

TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton

Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
BRADENTON, FL
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
