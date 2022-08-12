ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Education
City
Queens, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Queens, NY
Education
untappedcities.com

10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC

Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling Ranch on Ward Hill boasts ‘unparalleled views,’ $1.4M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is located on 88 Ward Ave., on top of Ward Hill, and is priced at $1,398,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding-glass doors offer unparalleled views of New York Harbor, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain

An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Associated Press

White Castle Expands in New York City with New Restaurant on Coney Island

Coney Island Castle opened Aug. 14 and is White Castle’s first beachfront location in New York City. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 101 years, is making sure New Yorkers get another opportunity to enjoy that one-of-a-kind slider experience. The beloved fast-food hamburger chain, known as the home of The Original Slider®, opened a brand-new Castle on historic Coney Island yesterday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

DOE ends in-school surveillance COVID-19 testing

New York City public schools will no longer randomly test students for COVID-19, the Department of Education said Tuesday. Guidance the DOE distributed to schools Tuesday morning said in-school PCR surveillance testing would “not be a part of the 2022-23 school year.”. “Starting the first day of school, schools...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- One of the city's biggest celebrations of Latino pride is back.Sunday's National Dominican Day Parade was a much-needed celebration for the community, marking 40 years of the tradition that brings culture to New York City, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.The parade returned to the city fully in person for the first time in three years. It took its usual route up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, but this year with a special new meaning."It's amazing being here, the people, the environment, it's a whole new beginning. Three years without being here, now we're back and now we're back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Eater

NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale

The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

