9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
CUNY Kingsborough ‘Diversity Officer’ Search Committee Omits Jews, Includes BDS Supporter
(JNS) A New York community college determined to have discriminated against Orthodox and Zionist Jews has placed a BDS supporter on its search committee for a diversity officer. Last year, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found Kingsborough Community College, its Progressive Faculty Caucus and its staff union displayed a...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC
Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling Ranch on Ward Hill boasts ‘unparalleled views,’ $1.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is located on 88 Ward Ave., on top of Ward Hill, and is priced at $1,398,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding-glass doors offer unparalleled views of New York Harbor, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Car overturns in crash on Staten Island’s Richmond Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person had to be extracted from a car following a crash in Graniteville on Saturday evening, according to the FDNY. The injured person was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze following the incident that took place at the corner of Richmond Avenue and Deppe Place at around 6 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Congestion pricing will add vehicles, pollution to the Bronx: study
An upcoming toll on driving into Manhattan’s busiest streets aims to cut the number of pollutant-spewing vehicles and clean the air. But an MTA study on the effects of the toll concludes that Bronx residents would get the brunt of the bad — more congestion and polluted air.
White Castle Expands in New York City with New Restaurant on Coney Island
Coney Island Castle opened Aug. 14 and is White Castle’s first beachfront location in New York City. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 101 years, is making sure New Yorkers get another opportunity to enjoy that one-of-a-kind slider experience. The beloved fast-food hamburger chain, known as the home of The Original Slider®, opened a brand-new Castle on historic Coney Island yesterday.
DOE ends in-school surveillance COVID-19 testing
New York City public schools will no longer randomly test students for COVID-19, the Department of Education said Tuesday. Guidance the DOE distributed to schools Tuesday morning said in-school PCR surveillance testing would “not be a part of the 2022-23 school year.”. “Starting the first day of school, schools...
National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan
NEW YORK -- One of the city's biggest celebrations of Latino pride is back.Sunday's National Dominican Day Parade was a much-needed celebration for the community, marking 40 years of the tradition that brings culture to New York City, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.The parade returned to the city fully in person for the first time in three years. It took its usual route up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, but this year with a special new meaning."It's amazing being here, the people, the environment, it's a whole new beginning. Three years without being here, now we're back and now we're back to...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List
Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
Today In Hip Hop History: Rock Steady Crew vs. Dynamic Rockers Epic Battle In Lincoln Center 41 Years Ago
On this date in 1981, the epic part two of the South Bronx’s Rock Steady Crew vs. Brooklyn’s Dynamic Rockers breaking battle in Lincoln Center took place. What makes this face off so historic is that neither crew had hometown advantage with the meet up for the battle taking place in Money Making Manhattan.
