An 18-year-old man was arrested in Bonita Springs on Thursday as a suspect in a shooting at a grocery store earlier in August. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers man Eric Linares was arrested after deputies went to Benson’s Grocery Store, located at 27301 Old 41 Road, on Aug. 7 after reports of a shooting. They spoke to a witness who said his friend got into a verbal argument with two other men, one of whom entered a white Ford F-150, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim in the arm. Both suspects then fled east on Wilson Street towards Felts Avenue in a black Ford truck.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO