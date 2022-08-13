Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
18-year-old accused of shooting man outside Bonita Springs grocery store
An 18-year-old man was arrested in Bonita Springs on Thursday as a suspect in a shooting at a grocery store earlier in August. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers man Eric Linares was arrested after deputies went to Benson’s Grocery Store, located at 27301 Old 41 Road, on Aug. 7 after reports of a shooting. They spoke to a witness who said his friend got into a verbal argument with two other men, one of whom entered a white Ford F-150, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim in the arm. Both suspects then fled east on Wilson Street towards Felts Avenue in a black Ford truck.
Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
Fort Myers Police looking to identify arson suspect
Detectives are looking for a man who they say set fire to a red Hummer earlier this month in Fort Myers.
Man goes on rampage in company car over $10K argument with co-worker
A man's been arrested after driving a company car through the garages of a North Fort Myers neighborhood before hitting a resident and fleeing the scene.
Man accused of smashing company car into pedestrian and North Fort Myers garages
A man is accused of driving a company car through a Lee County neighborhood crashing into garages and hitting a resident on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riquelmis Cazadilla, 50, is accused of crashing a company car into four garages in North Fort Myers. Deputies went...
Three arrested for robbing man, forcing him to dance in women's clothing
Three suspects have been arrested after they robbed a man, beat him, then forced him to dance in a woman's dress while being filmed.
Charlotte County corrections deputy fired for improper strip search, other policy violations
One Charlotte County corrections deputy has been fired, and another has been disciplined after an internal affairs investigation. According to an internal affairs investigation report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Deputy First Class Fredrick Frey and Corrections Deputy First Class Christopher Brady were involved in a series of policy violations while working the night shift from May 4 into May 5.
Naples man arrested on out-of-county warrant for armed trespassing, illegal hunting
A Naples man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant after he was found on private property on Sunday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol spotted unusual activity in the area of Immokalee Road and County Line Road around 8:45 a.m. They say the deputy...
Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Phone scammers pretending to be from Publishers Clearing House have been targeting residents in Charlotte County, the sheriff’s office says. This scam features a phone call from a person claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House that tells an unsuspecting victim they have won millions of dollars. However, in order to receive the prize, they must first purchase gift cards and iPhones to then ship to a particular address.
FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
New trial denied for Cape Coral mother convicted of starving son
A Cape Coral mother found guilty of starving her 18-month-old son to death was denied a new trial in court Monday.
Person and dog inside when Cape Coral home catches fire
A person and dog were in a building when it caught on fire in Cape Coral Tuesday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire began in the attic at 2218 SE 27th Terrace. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross because they’re unsure if the...
'I want to know why': Cape mom still looking for son's killer nine years later
Nine years ago today, a Cape Coral mother got one of the worst calls any parent can get — her son, Kyle Byrtus, was left for dead in Lehigh Acres. To this day -- the killer is still out there.
Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to a year after baby ingests fentanyl
A Cape Coral mother has pled guilty to aggravated child neglect after her 7-month-old daughter was found unresponsive from ingesting fentanyl. On June 30, the Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the baby lying unresponsive on the living room floor and began CPR until an ambulance arrived.
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington
Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP
Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
