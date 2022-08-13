ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

18-year-old accused of shooting man outside Bonita Springs grocery store

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Bonita Springs on Thursday as a suspect in a shooting at a grocery store earlier in August. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers man Eric Linares was arrested after deputies went to Benson’s Grocery Store, located at 27301 Old 41 Road, on Aug. 7 after reports of a shooting. They spoke to a witness who said his friend got into a verbal argument with two other men, one of whom entered a white Ford F-150, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim in the arm. Both suspects then fled east on Wilson Street towards Felts Avenue in a black Ford truck.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County corrections deputy fired for improper strip search, other policy violations

One Charlotte County corrections deputy has been fired, and another has been disciplined after an internal affairs investigation. According to an internal affairs investigation report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Deputy First Class Fredrick Frey and Corrections Deputy First Class Christopher Brady were involved in a series of policy violations while working the night shift from May 4 into May 5.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robber#Gardening#The 777 Arcade
WINKNEWS.com

Tips still needed in a 2013 Lehigh Acres homicide investigation

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is still seeking information about the 2013 murder of 25-year-old Kyle Byrtus. Byrtus was found in a field along a Lehigh Acres road on August 15, 2013. Since then, law enforcement has searched for the person responsible for his death. In 2018, with the help of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Phone scammers pretending to be from Publishers Clearing House have been targeting residents in Charlotte County, the sheriff’s office says. This scam features a phone call from a person claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House that tells an unsuspecting victim they have won millions of dollars. However, in order to receive the prize, they must first purchase gift cards and iPhones to then ship to a particular address.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury

Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
FORT MYERS, FL
Nikyee Clough

Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WINKNEWS.com

Person and dog inside when Cape Coral home catches fire

A person and dog were in a building when it caught on fire in Cape Coral Tuesday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire began in the attic at 2218 SE 27th Terrace. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross because they’re unsure if the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to a year after baby ingests fentanyl

A Cape Coral mother has pled guilty to aggravated child neglect after her 7-month-old daughter was found unresponsive from ingesting fentanyl. On June 30, the Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the baby lying unresponsive on the living room floor and began CPR until an ambulance arrived.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RadarOnline

Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington

Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy