Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzger and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have announced an over $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports and ports over the next six years across the state. The program is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Among the projects to receive funding is the building of a T-hanger at the Mt Carmel Municipal Airport for over $600,000. That facility is located in southern Lawrence County northwest of St Francisville. The local portion of that grant funding is to be around $31,000/ Over $977.3 million of that money will be going to IDOT District 7 which includes Lawrence County over the six year period with major improvement projects scheduled for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Macon Counties.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO