Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
wakoradio.com
Hazel F. Hills
Hazel F. Hills, age 88, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born on July 20, 1934 in Lawrence County, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin T. and Florence (Edmondson) Griesemer. She married Don. I. Hills on July 23, 1955, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2008.
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Eastern Heights Utilities via phone at 812-384-8261 […]
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EMS responds to crash that left car totaled in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says Emergency Medical Services were called out to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, a Ford Mustang and a GMC SUV were both travelling north on Newton Street when the the SUV slowed down for an emergency vehicle. JPD believes the driver of […]
14news.com
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana could be part of an ‘extreme heat belt’ by 2053
Indiana and other states in the middle of the country will be part of an “extreme heat belt” in the next 30 years. That’s according to a new report by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit risk mitigation research group. It said while other parts of the...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
wakoradio.com
IDOT 6 YEAR IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzger and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have announced an over $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports and ports over the next six years across the state. The program is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Among the projects to receive funding is the building of a T-hanger at the Mt Carmel Municipal Airport for over $600,000. That facility is located in southern Lawrence County northwest of St Francisville. The local portion of that grant funding is to be around $31,000/ Over $977.3 million of that money will be going to IDOT District 7 which includes Lawrence County over the six year period with major improvement projects scheduled for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Macon Counties.
14news.com
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes Prosecuting Attorney Kevin O’Reilly, 50, just after […]
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
vincennespbs.org
Speeding driver eludes officers
A Monday police chase ended when the suspect got away. Officers in Shelburn attempted a traffic stop on US 41 in Sullivan County on a black Chevy Impala going 97 miles an hour. The driver fled police who chased the car on US 41 and highways 641 and 46 in...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
14news.com
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County. Officials say...
Comments / 1