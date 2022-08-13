Read full article on original website
Judy Ann Juniper
Judy Ann Juniper age 58 of Royalton, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Magoffin County, Kentucky. She was born February 20, 1964 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Henry Manns and Rose Ann Juniper Manns who survives. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 19,...
Barbara Joyce Akers
Barbara Joyce Akers age 69 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center. She retired as a Special Education Aide from the Pike County Board of Education and was a member of the Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church. Barbara was born in Pikeville,...
Linda Cook Hall
Linda Cook Hall, age 95 of Topmost, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence in Topmost, Kentucky. She was born on June 15, 1927, in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late George and Hulda Johnson Cook. She was the wife to the late Harry Hall Jr.
Raymond Gayheart
Raymond Gayheart went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022. He was born March 2, 1941 to Lem (Baby) and Parthena Newsome Gayheart. He was married to his late wife Magdalene Wicker Gayheart. Visitation will begin Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral home and...
Jimmy Gerald Dorton
Jimmy Gerald Dorton, age 77 of Irvine, California, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 1, 1945 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Palmer & Gertrude Muncy Dorton. Visitation will begin Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6pm at the church and will...
Elder Kenny Pelphrey
Elder Kenny Pelphrey, age 71 of Oil Springs, Kentucky passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Born August 13, 1951 in Johnson County, he was the son of the late Brooks and Swannie Lemaster Pelphrey. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday,...
Experts Visiting Eastern Kentucky Disaster Centers to Help Restore Flood Victims Heirlooms
Experts who are visiting disaster centers in the region can help victims restore heirlooms and keepsakes that were damaged in recent flooding. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said experts with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help restore artwork, quilts, photos, important documents and other items.
Search Continues For Missing Breathitt County Women
Rescue crews are still working to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for over two weeks. The women in question are 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Venessa Baker. Crews brought in side-by-sides and ATVs in order to manage the difficult terrain, with some vehicles getting stuck over...
Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges
Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
Hazard’s City Water Plant Suffered Damages Due to Flood
City of Hazard Utilities officials on Monday posted a statement on Facebook saying the city’s water plant suffered damages to its raw water pumps and is forced to using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps for the plant, due to the old pumps being damaged by...
