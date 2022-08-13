Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios VisualsRepublicans and Democrats used to hold similar views when it came to U.S. public schools. But perspectives have shifted a lot in recent years.By the numbers: The share of Republicans with a lot of confidence in public schools dropped to 14% this year, from 42% in 1990, according to new survey data from Gallup.Democratic confidence has stayed steady at around 40% in the same time period.Zoom in: In Michigan, these dynamics have played out this year via a partisan fight over education funding. Ballot initiatives backed by the DeVos family would allow public funds to go toward private education. Public school advocates say the proposals amount to a voucher scheme.The conservative ballot committee, Let MI Kids Learn, turned in petition signatures earlier this month after missing the deadline to get the proposals on the ballot, so the proposals can instead be adopted by Republican lawmakers.Michigan law allows the Legislature to adopt ballot proposals that have met a certain threshold of signatures, while bypassing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto.Whitmer vetoed similar legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO