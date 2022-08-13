Read full article on original website
Florida court blocks teen from getting abortion, must continue pregnancy
A Florida appellate court on Monday blocked a 16-year-old teenager from getting an abortion, saying that she is not "sufficiently mature" to choose to end her pregnancy. Driving the news: The teenager, who court documents say is "parentless," had sought court approval to bypass a Florida law that requires that a minor get parental consent in order to get an abortion.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Wolf signs executive order restricting conversion therapy
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order on Tuesday to significantly restrict the use of conversion therapy in the state. Why it matters: There is no scientific evidence to support the use of conversion therapy, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The practice can lead to depression, anxiety and suicide. The big picture: At least 20 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have banned the practice.What they're saying: "Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat," Wolf said in a released statement. The Democratic governor has called...
House members' shaky political ladder
Service in the House of Representatives is often a springboard for statewide office, but House members who retired this cycle to run for higher office have so far met mixed results. Driving the news: Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii) finished a distant third in the primary for Hawaii governor on Saturday,...
Biden signs Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill into law
President Biden signed into law Tuesday Democrats' $740 billion reconciliation bill. Why it matters: The package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, address climate change and lower prescription drug costs. Biden has emphasized that the bill will help lower the deficit and drive down inflation, though economic models suggest it will affect overall inflation only a little.
Congress isn’t done with messy health care fights
The Inflation Reduction Act is law. But that doesn't mean major health care interests are done testing their lobbying clout. Many are already lining up for year-end relief from Medicare payment cuts, regulatory changes and inflation woes. The big picture: Year-end spending bills often contain health care "extenders" that delay...
Lindsey Graham must testify in Atlanta 2020 election probe, judge rules
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled Monday. Driving the news: Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a Monday ruling that she found Graham's arguments "unpersuasive," including that he...
Mississippi town sued over alleged pattern of discrimination against Black people
A civil rights organization has filed a lawsuit against officials in Lexington, Mississippi, calling for a federal investigation of police brutality on behalf of local Black residents after a white police chief’s racist remarks led to backlash in the town of 1,800 — about 80% of whom are Black.
D.C.'s federal workforce fears Schedule F
Former President Trump’s plan to weed out government employees who aren’t aligned with his policies has struck fear in the local rank and file.What’s happening: Federal unions and other organizations supporting workers are pushing back against the so-called Schedule F plan and widely supporting legislation that would protect the government's merit-based employment system.Why it matters: Schedule F would make it easier to fire as many as 50,000 federal workers deemed to have some influence over policy, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported, and a large number of those employees are based in D.C.Context: The metro area is home to roughly 300,000 federal...
Public school spirit becoming more partisan
Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios VisualsRepublicans and Democrats used to hold similar views when it came to U.S. public schools. But perspectives have shifted a lot in recent years.By the numbers: The share of Republicans with a lot of confidence in public schools dropped to 14% this year, from 42% in 1990, according to new survey data from Gallup.Democratic confidence has stayed steady at around 40% in the same time period.Zoom in: In Michigan, these dynamics have played out this year via a partisan fight over education funding. Ballot initiatives backed by the DeVos family would allow public funds to go toward private education. Public school advocates say the proposals amount to a voucher scheme.The conservative ballot committee, Let MI Kids Learn, turned in petition signatures earlier this month after missing the deadline to get the proposals on the ballot, so the proposals can instead be adopted by Republican lawmakers.Michigan law allows the Legislature to adopt ballot proposals that have met a certain threshold of signatures, while bypassing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto.Whitmer vetoed similar legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year.
Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday lost in a primary election she was widely expected to lose after becoming a top target of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump has made ousting the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment one of his top priorities of the cycle – and Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, was enemy number one.
Watchdog site Arkansas Advocate set to cover Capitol
Arkansas Advocate, a news website covering the state Capitol, launches Tuesday. The site is free to read. An email newsletter with links to its stories will be sent to subscribers every weekday morning. Why it matters: Reporting on the inner workings of state government acts to hold lawmakers accountable and...
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming soon
The FDA announced yesterday that it’s clearing the way for a new category of hearing aids, that people with mild or moderate hearing loss can buy over the counter without an exam, fitting, or prescription. This is huge news for the millions of Americans who currently struggle to access or pay for hearing aids in America, which usually cost thousands of dollars.
USPS closes Virginia post office over exhibit on segregation
The U.S. Postal Service abruptly closed a rural Virginia post office in a historic train depot over objections to an exhibition highlighting the building’s segregated past.What’s happening: The Montpelier Depot outside of Orange, Virginia has housed a post office for 110 years.The other half of the building once served as a waiting area for passengers and, more recently, was transformed into an exhibit on Jim Crow-era segregation, which included the reinstallation of signs over the once-segregated entrances — one labeled “White,” the other labeled “Colored.”What they’re saying: USPS spokesperson Philip Bogenberger said in a statement to Axios that the 12-year-old...
Colorado River at drought tipping point
Officials warn a forecast downpour that has some 7 million people on flood watch won't be enough to stave off the need for drastic water cuts as the Colorado River's depleted reservoirs sink to near-crisis levels. Driving the news: As the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for an...
Medicaid expansion's new life
Republican-led states that have resisted expanding Medicaid for more than a decade are showing new openness to the idea. Driving the news: In the decade-plus since the landmark Affordable Care Act was enacted, 12 states with GOP-led legislatures still have not expanded Medicaid coverage to people living below 138% of the poverty line (or nearly $19,000 annually for one person in 2022).
"Defund the FBI" complicates GOP's midterm messaging
Republicans used the "defund the police" slogan after George Floyd's murder to paint the Democratic Party as radical. But since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, a growing number of GOP candidates and lawmakers are rallying around their own calls to defund or abolish federal law enforcement agencies. Why it matters:...
Anti-Trump Republican Accountability PAC targets Kari Lake
An anti-Trump Republican group is targeting GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake with a $2 million TV and digital ad campaign. What's happening: The Republican Accountability PAC will begin running digital ads against Lake on Tuesday and will launch its TV campaign on Monday. The focus will be to attack Lake...
