Cleveland, OH

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.
The NFL's first openly gay active player, Carl Nassib, is rejoining the Bucs. Why it matters: It's a big win for LGBTQ Floridians as the community fights the governor and the legislature over school policies and health care. Flashback: This will be Nassib's second stint in Tampa Bay. He played...
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Major League Baseball has suspended a Pittsburgh Pirates player for one game for having his cellphone in his pocket during a recent game, ESPN reports. Driving the news: Pittsburgh Pirates player Rodolfo Castro was caught with his phone in his back pocket after he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the beginning of August.
