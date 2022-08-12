ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest a 28-year-old man after an Oshkosh business is robbed

By Kelli Arseneau, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago
OSHKOSH – A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing an Oshkosh business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., an individual entered multiple businesses in the area and demanded money while claiming to have a weapon, according to the Oshkosh Police Department. The person was given an undisclosed amount of cash from one of the businesses, then fled the scene.

Police said the suspect also tried to steal a vehicle by threatening force.

Officers found the suspect, recovered the money and took the man into custody around 2:20 p.m.

Police said the incident is believed to have been isolated and the public is not in any danger.

The Oshkosh Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the incident call the department at 920-236-5700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

