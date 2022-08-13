ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Two African soccer players have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League game, Danish club Viborg said Tuesday. Entry visas were not processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday in the playoff round of the third-tier European competition.
UEFA

