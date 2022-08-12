ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 4 days ago
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced the suspension Friday in a release from Major League Baseball. Clostebol is a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

Tatis’ suspension is effective immediately and it will be without pay, according to MLB.

The San Diego Padres released a statement and said that Tatis, 23, was on the injured list with a fractured left wrist. He began rehab which was supposed to get him ready to return later in the month.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Tatis was an All-Star last season.

