Cincinnati, OH

Evan McPherson lights up Bengals preseason opener, including 58-yarder

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals fans don’t have to worry about a sophomore slump from kicker Evan McPherson.

McPherson, after that jaw-dropping rookie debut, got his second NFL season started on Friday night during the team’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals by sinking attempts from 58 and 56 yards in the first half.

That 58-yarder was from the team’s logo, essentially, and the 56-yarder had plenty of room after firing into the net.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised — McPherson has hardly missed at camp despite a bevy of attempts from 50-plus yards and he also hit a 65-yarder with fans in the stadium to end a special event.

