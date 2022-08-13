Read full article on original website
Kansas man accused of using SUV as a weapon outside club
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a man for an alleged violent attack using his SUV. Just before 11p.m. August 11, deputies responded to Club Rodeo, 3426 E MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Investigators learned a man in a GMC Acadia struck several vehicle, two...
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Wind Surge scores double digits in victory Sunday
WICHITA - Ten runs on fifteen hits led the Wind Surge to a 10-4 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon as Wichita won their fourth straight game and took five of six in the series. The Surge have won nine of their last ten games and 15...
Wind Surge comes from behind to win, take series
WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on Saturday night behind twelve hits and four doubles for Wichita’s third straight win to remain in first place. The Surge have won eight of their last nine games. Anthony Prato hit the game-winning RBI double in the...
