Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJTV.com
Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
WAPT
Dozens of families seek answers after grave markers, flowers dumped at cemetery
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of families were asking what happened after they found the grave markers and flowers removed from gravesites and dumped at a Jackson cemetery. Shunta McWilliams was one of about 25 people seeking answers Tuesday at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens on W. Northside Drive. McWilliams' daughter, 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams, is buried there. She was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn child were shot and killed in December 2021.
WLBT
City of Clinton and Mississippi College to create $8 million development
As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 17th. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Here are the top...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Steven Pearson Fatally Hit by Pursued Driver at Flowood Dr & Airport Rd
Flowood, MS (August 15, 2022) - A motorcyclist was killed after becoming involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in the Pearl area and ended in Flowood on Sunday evening, August 14. It was reported that officials attempted to stop a 2009 Silver Infiniti at the corner of US-80 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
WLBT
City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An existing go-cup district in the Belhaven area is being expanded, pending the approval of the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center. The measure now must go to DOR for final approval, and that process could take several weeks.
The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WLBT
Hinds county sheriff unveils new body cameras, staff changes and department upgrades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County sheriff made new announcements about changes within the department. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he’s fulfilling a promise of transparency by utilizing new technology from body cameras to a web page. Tuesday, at the downtown Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Eric Paymon...
WLBT
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WLBT
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information, contact...
Comments / 1