Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce the return of the Pacific Pride Festival. Produced by PPF, the in-person celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. This year’s Festival will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride – featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, improved wheelchair accessibility, and more spaces for everyone to be included. This all-day, all-ages, “Pride at the Beach” event is free to the public and will include speeches from community members, a full line-up of live entertainment, local food trucks, family friendly activities, and much more!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO