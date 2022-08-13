Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Local Kids Get Jump Start on Back-to-School Resources
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, August 15, 2022 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) in partnership with 2nd Story Associates hosted Tools for Schools Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101).
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data
Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
Santa Barbara Independent
PPF Is Pleased to Announce the Return of the Pacific Pride Festival
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce the return of the Pacific Pride Festival. Produced by PPF, the in-person celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. This year’s Festival will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride – featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, improved wheelchair accessibility, and more spaces for everyone to be included. This all-day, all-ages, “Pride at the Beach” event is free to the public and will include speeches from community members, a full line-up of live entertainment, local food trucks, family friendly activities, and much more!
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Closed to Public During Construction
For the past few weeks, local residents making the trip downtown to visit Santa Barbara’s Central Library were met with closed doors and a sign turning them away, informing them that the location was closed to the public, with the exception of a three-hour window to pick up books placed on hold.
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Six-Month Update, from Hizzoner Randy Rowse
As Mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues which are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water, and the issues of chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street has been added to the list of top issues.
Santa Barbara Independent
Deer Hunter Rescued After Falling off Cliff in Los Padres Forest
A deer hunter was rescued Saturday morning after deviating from a trail on an ATV and falling 80 to 100 feet over the side of a cliff, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The victim landed on a ledge with a severe leg injury and was found by...
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Santa Barbara Independent
Candlelight Vigil in Carpinteria World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. HopeNet of Carpinteria is sponsoring our annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Seal Fountain at 800 Linden Ave, Carpinteria. “This event will...
Santa Barbara Independent
Wilbur (Spike) Antone Gunderson
Spike’s signature smile, infectious laugh and wing-spanned gestures will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Spike was born in Portland Oregon. His parents, Wilbur Antone Sr. and Violet Marie Gunderson were native Portlanders, and proud of that fact. Wilbur – who was given the playful nickname “Spike” at the age of four by his father, lived up to every letter of it in his character – he was the younger of their two boys.
Santa Barbara Independent
Richard Ray Easbey
Copyright ©2022 Santa Barbara Independent, Inc. Reproduction of material from any Independent.com pages without written permission is strictly prohibited. If you believe an Independent.com user or any material appearing on Independent.com is copyrighted material used without proper permission, please click here. Site by Trew Knowledge. Powered by WordPress VIP.
Santa Barbara Independent
Judie Paige Selman
Judie enjoyed a very loving and happy life with her best friend/husband Joe. They lived in Santa Barbara for many years before retiring to Oregon, and then on to Hemet CA where Judie passed away in their home sweet home, with her beloved Joe by her side. They were married for over 32 years and Joe still talks to his Judie everyday, the love of his life. A memorial for Judie will be held at Goleta Beach, Aug.20 at 11am.
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Welcomes New Community Resource Deputy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 11, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce our new Community Resource Deputy, Ehren Rauch. Having been born and raised in the Good Land, Deputy Rauch has strong connections to the City of Goleta and has already hit the ground running with his new assignment which began this past Monday, August 8. Yesterday, August 11, he visited a local Goleta preschool to talk to the children about safety tips.
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Comments / 0