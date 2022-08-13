Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
WSPY NEWS
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
walls102.com
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into parked vehicle | Police reports Aug. 8-14
Brookfield police charged a 41-year-old Brookfield man with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited him for multiple traffic offenses after he allegedly plowed his silver 2016 Kia sedan head-on into an unoccupied Ford SUV parked near the intersection of Fairview and Morton avenues on Aug. 10 at about 10:25 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
qrockonline.com
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed
Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
fox32chicago.com
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil erupts in flames on I-80
LA GRANGE, Ill. - A semi-truck burned up the afternoon drive in the south suburbs Tuesday. The truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just before 1 p.m. when it erupted in flames. While the cause of the fire is unknown, we do know the truck was carrying cooking oil,...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
wcsjnews.com
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
qrockonline.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
