KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
KPBS
Poway to Palomar takes high school students to college
The newest high school in the Poway Unified School District opened Monday on the Palomar College Rancho Bernardo campus. The collaboration has created a new learning environment for high school students who will take classes in the same four-story building as older college students. “We know they can get As...
New list ranks UCSD 5th best public university in the world
The recently released Academic Ranking of World Universities placed the University of California San Diego in the top 25 public universities in the world.
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
Report: Behavioral Health in SD Region Needs 18,500 Workers to Keep Up with Demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
List: These local restaurants will be featured in SDSU’s new stadium
We have a new entry in the list of local restaurants featured at the new Snapdragon Stadium, which opens in less than a month!
KPBS
San Diego Moms: How to Teach Children About Inclusion
Inclusion is the hot topic for society these days, and it may be a focal point for parents and educators as children return to the classrooms. But, what does inclusion truly mean and how do you teach it? Rebecca Rolland, an education lecturer at Harvard University and a speech pathologist at Children’s Hospital Boston, offers guidance to parents and educators here.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
‘Discrimination and harassment at every level’: Point Loma resident’s book recounts her time in the Marines
Point Loma resident Savannah Cannon is one of the San Diegans who make up the largest concentration of military personnel in the country. Now she’s gearing up to release a book about her time in the Marine Corps. Many of the memories are not fond. “We face discrimination and...
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Judge: Lawsuit challenging San Diego vaccine mandate can proceed
A judge ruled Tuesday that a federal lawsuit challenging San Diego's vaccine mandate for city employees can proceed.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Seeing ‘Tremendous Opportunity,’ Grossmont-Cuyamaca Adds Supply Chain Certificate Program
The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District will launch a new program in supply-chain logistics, a field that has taken on new resonance thanks to pandemic-era shortages. The district partnered with business professionals across the region to develop the program, which kicks off for the fall semester that begins Aug. 22. The...
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
KPBS
County Supervisors OK 'By-Name' list for homelessness efforts
San Diego County Supervisors are proposing a program that they say will help prioritize where resources to address homelessness need to go. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman explains what it could do. County supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move ahead with plans for a "By-Name-List," which would include the name,...
