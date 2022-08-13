ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Poway to Palomar takes high school students to college

The newest high school in the Poway Unified School District opened Monday on the Palomar College Rancho Bernardo campus. The collaboration has created a new learning environment for high school students who will take classes in the same four-story building as older college students. “We know they can get As...
POWAY, CA
ranchandcoast.com

Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: How to Teach Children About Inclusion

Inclusion is the hot topic for society these days, and it may be a focal point for parents and educators as children return to the classrooms. But, what does inclusion truly mean and how do you teach it? Rebecca Rolland, an education lecturer at Harvard University and a speech pathologist at Children’s Hospital Boston, offers guidance to parents and educators here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County Supervisors OK 'By-Name' list for homelessness efforts

San Diego County Supervisors are proposing a program that they say will help prioritize where resources to address homelessness need to go. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman explains what it could do. County supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move ahead with plans for a "By-Name-List," which would include the name,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

