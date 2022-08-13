SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Starting the day with showers and storms in the region. This will continue through the daytime. Winds have so far been calm this morning but will increase through the afternoon with winds up to 15 mph and gusts that will reach up to 25 mph. Temperatures will struggle to rise during the day to only get us to upper 60’s and some low 70’s.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO