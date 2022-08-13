Read full article on original website
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park around 8 a.m. You can see lights from a fire truck...
August 16th PM: Seasonal sensational summertime pattern
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature is going to fall to 57° with pockets of fog developing. Expect calm conditions with a very light ENE wind of 5 MPH or less. Mostly sunny and very nice for Wednesday as we hit a high of 83° in...
August 15th AM: Much needed rain for the area to start the week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Starting the day with showers and storms in the region. This will continue through the daytime. Winds have so far been calm this morning but will increase through the afternoon with winds up to 15 mph and gusts that will reach up to 25 mph. Temperatures will struggle to rise during the day to only get us to upper 60’s and some low 70’s.
Two-A-Days: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock squad has continued its recent postseason success, appearing in the playoffs in 13 of the last 20 seasons. In the last two seasons, the Lions finished as the runner-up in the 2A playoffs in 2020 and then fell to crosstown rival West Lyon last year. The team spoke on how having their season come to an end by a rival gave them motivation for this upcoming season.
Two-A-Days: West Lyon Wildcats
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next stop on the KCAU 9 Two-A-Days tour brings us to West Lyon, a team that has made it to States in 19 of the last 21 seasons. Last year, the Wildcats made it all the way to the 2A State title game but came up just short.
