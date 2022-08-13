ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Richmond loses five-of-six in series against Sea Dogs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. The Flying Squirrels (52-55, 12-26) dropped five-of-six in the road series against the Sea Dogs (54-54, 24-15). On the first pitch of the day by Richmond stater Wil Jensen (Loss,...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

UpVote Virginia, nonpartisan democracy reform collective, launches in Richmond

UpVote Virginia is dedicated to ensuring that Virginia leads the way in improving the structure of our electoral system to better reflect the will of voters, thus providing for a more representative, inclusive, open, and transparent government, according to a news release. The organization aims to build on Virginia’s recent...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery of credit union

A Richmond man was sentenced last week to nearly 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian. Okello Chatrie, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a credit union and brandishing a firearm during that robbery. According to court documents, Chatrie entered the...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy