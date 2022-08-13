Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Fitness hearing date set for Quinceañera stabbing suspect
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The teenage suspect in the deadly stabbing of Efrain Vargas at a Quinceañera was back in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the juvenile court judge set a fitness hearing for Sept. 1 to determine whether the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. “We...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Reckless evading, brass knuckles possession, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Robert Corey Foell, 42, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on suspicion of three felony bench warrants in the 3900 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest
At about 1:51 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them, including driver Luis Ramirez...
18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico
CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
kubaradio.com
Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Vehicle Collision on Highway 50 [El Dorado Hills, CA]
Traffic Accident near Silva Valley Offramp Left Several Hurt. The accident happened just past the Silva Valley offramp around 4:40 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, authorities said a 2001 Mercedes sedan collided with a 2015 Mazda SUV for reasons unknown. Eventually, paramedics arrived and discovered several victims with minor injuries,...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
