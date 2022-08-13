You'll want to throw on light layers as you get ready, but may also want a light extra layer for your way out the door Monday. You'll also want to pack plenty of water, grab your sunglasses, and will likely want to plan ahead to limit your outdoor activities over the next few days. Temperatures are on the rise, and wildfire smoke will impact our air quality this week. High pressure building into northern California is driving our clear skies overhead and our rising temperatures in your forecast this week, but we'll also have the potential for mountain thunderstorms returning as another round of monsoonal moisture gets drawn north into our region mid week. We have clear to mostly clear skies over northern California for the start of your Monday, and we'll be sunny but hazy through the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 40's to 50's Monday morning. Winds are mostly out of the north to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Humidity did not recover well overnight, and will dip into the single digits to teens later today. The dry conditions will make it very easy for fires to start, but the modest winds will mostly keep our fire danger in the moderate range Monday. High temperatures are projected to end up hotter than what we had on Sunday, with valley areas ranging from 101 to 108 degrees Monday afternoon. Foothill and mountain areas will climb into the upper 80's to around the century mark Monday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO