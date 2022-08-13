Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny but hazy, with dangerous heat ahead
You'll want to throw on light layers as you get ready, but may also want a light extra layer for your way out the door Monday. You'll also want to pack plenty of water, grab your sunglasses, and will likely want to plan ahead to limit your outdoor activities over the next few days. Temperatures are on the rise, and wildfire smoke will impact our air quality this week. High pressure building into northern California is driving our clear skies overhead and our rising temperatures in your forecast this week, but we'll also have the potential for mountain thunderstorms returning as another round of monsoonal moisture gets drawn north into our region mid week. We have clear to mostly clear skies over northern California for the start of your Monday, and we'll be sunny but hazy through the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 40's to 50's Monday morning. Winds are mostly out of the north to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Humidity did not recover well overnight, and will dip into the single digits to teens later today. The dry conditions will make it very easy for fires to start, but the modest winds will mostly keep our fire danger in the moderate range Monday. High temperatures are projected to end up hotter than what we had on Sunday, with valley areas ranging from 101 to 108 degrees Monday afternoon. Foothill and mountain areas will climb into the upper 80's to around the century mark Monday afternoon.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead
Dress for the heat, pack extra water, and plan to stay indoors as you're getting ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerously hot temperatures, very impacted air quality and the potential for mountain thunderstorms will be ahead for the next several days across northern California. Little relief ahead for your weekend.
PG&E to patrol powerlines in Northern California by helicopter this week
REDDING, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says it will be doing helicopter patrols along its transmission lines in western Shasta and Trinity Counties on Thursday, Friday and Aug. 23. PG&E said it will be looking to identify dead or dying trees that could pose a threat to starting a...
California lawsuit blames PacifiCorp for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A California law firm has a lawsuit filed today against electricity utility company PacifiCorp accusing it of starting the McKinney Fire.
