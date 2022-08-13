ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCpQ2_0hFV35ey00

PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be.

Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass.

Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ( FCSO ) said the beach “is being abused.”

“There’s littering, underage drinking, and graffiti,” Cmdr. Huber said. “We’ve had over 50 calls in the last six months out here.”

That number is higher than average, as he notes the trash troubles naturally increase during the warmer months.

To combat the seemingly growing issue, local law enforcement is now working with federal law enforcement as Carbody Beach is located on federal ground.

Plans are in the works to bring in game cameras, add more gates to block parts of the road to limit vehicle access, and have more security on the ground.

“A federal officer is going to start citing people for littering,” Cmdr. Huber said.

So on top of thousands of dollars in fines from the FCSO, “you actually have to stand before a federal judge [in Spokane] when you get cited.”

Officials are also adding more physical signs to help enforce the hours that the park is closed.

After multiple postings for awareness of the problem on the FCSO’s Facebook page, suggestions flooded into the comment section — one of the more popular ones being to test DNA off of the litter.

Cmdr. Huber said while this could technically be a possibility, he’s not sure if it would work.

“There’s already a backlog for DNA and they base it on the seriousness of the crime so this would rate really low in that sense,” Cmdr. Huber said. “The message is if you bring it then you take it out with you, and if you’re out here and this is happening, then say something.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
NEWStalk 870

Bail Set For Murder Suspects, Accused in West Pasco Shootout

(Kennewick, WA) -- Three 18-year-old males were due in court Tuesday morning, accused in the murder of a 20-year-old after a shootout that went down in a West Pasco neighborhood. This happened back on August 6th on the 6000 Block of Pimlico Drive near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 100. Pasco Police say 20-year-old Denali Anderson was killed in the melee, an 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. The suspects, identified as Angel Garcia, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman Morales-Salto are all being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. It was on Monday, that a Franklin County Judge set bail at $250,000 for each suspect.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Naches, WA
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Law Enforcement#Fcso
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County

UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KEPR

College Place woman dies in violent crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 85-year-old woman died in a violent crash Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. Just before 11 a.m., authorities said Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near MP 352, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla. Officials said...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman taken by Life Flight after ATV rollover accident near Ukiah

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy