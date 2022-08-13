ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Nicholls students move into dorms for new semester, for the first time with pets

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AYrr_0hFV30FL00

Nicholls State University is welcoming students to its dorms for the new semester, and some are accompanied for the first time by pets.

Taylor LaFleur is moving into Calecas Hall with her dog, Moa. She named the 7-month-old Great Pyrenees and hound mix after a band she likes. Moa, she said, stands for Moment of Alwaysness.

LaFleur said she feels privileged to bring her dog along in her senior year, something she's wanted to do since she was a freshman on the Thibodaux campus.

She said she doesn't have the resources to get an emotional support animal or service dog, but Moa provides emotional support for her nonetheless.

"She helps me take my mind off of my other responsibilities while also helping me stay in line and reminding me someone loves me and is happy to see me no matter what," Lafleur said. "She truly helps keep me happy."

Alex Coad, Nicholls director of residential Living, said seven students signed up to bring their pets — mostly dogs along with a few cats — this semester.

Classes begin Monday, while students began moving into the dorms Thursday.

The pilot program, announced in April, is a first for any Louisiana public university.

The Pet-Friendly Living Learning Community was originally planned for Babington Hall, but while that dorm gets set up with pet-friendly accommodations, Calecas will be used instead, Coad said.

Back to school:COVID vaccine required for most public university students in Louisiana. Who's exempt?

Calecas was chosen because 10 rooms' back porches face a green area enclosed by a fence, making it perfect for pets. Each suite in Calecas is set up for four students: two per bedroom. Two bedrooms are connected in a U-shape pattern by a bathroom. The suites designated for pet owners will have one per bedroom to keep the pets separated.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for students to live with their animals when they may not have a specific need for an emotional support or service animal," Coad said. "The program will focus on developing the student and animals and bringing students who love animals together into a community."

Animal Shelter:Terrebonne, Lafourche animal shelters join project to spay, neuter, vaccinate stray cats

Calecas Hall, a one-story building attached to the Nicholls State Police station, houses roughly 80 residents.

Only returning sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to bring pets for now, and rooms are assigned first-come, first-served. Each pet owner will need to provide vet and vaccination records.

Back in April, Vice President for Student Affairs Michele Caruso said research shows many owners believe their pets have helped them get through difficult times and were less likely to feel lonely or depressed.

“Research clearly shows that many students can benefit both psychologically and socially from living with an animal companion,” Caruso said. “We wanted to create this community as a way to both enhance the quality of life for our students and also challenge them to grow in personal and social accountability.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Thibodaux, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Thibodaux, LA
WAFB

Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorms#Pet Owners#Stray Cats#Cat#Nicholls State University
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Siblings, Spouses, and Snoballs

Peanut butter and jelly. Onions, bell peppers, and celery. The food world is filled with dynamic duos and terrific trios. On this week's show, we meet spouses, siblings, and close friends whose bonds have been deeped by their love of food, drink, and music. We begin with the popular New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
houmatimes.com

August Marks 31st Anniversary of the Disappearance of A.J. Breaux

The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st year anniversary. The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years, there is someone within...
HOUMA, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

321
Followers
78
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy