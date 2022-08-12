Weather forecast this afternoon will be 2 to 4 degrees warmer than yesterday across the majority of the Inland Northwest as the longwave upper ridge over the Western U.S. bulges northward. Expect sunny skies today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90’s. Our hot high-pressure ridge will undergo significant amplification Wednesday into Thursday in response to a deepening upper trough in the Gulf of Alaska. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect Wednesday through Friday night for Northcentral Washington. We will see morning smoke/haze tomorrow and hot temperatures with highs around 100 degrees. Even Hotter for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs between 100-105. An offshore trough of low pressure will slowly move ashore Friday through Monday with slowly moderating temperatures. Highs at first near 100 on Friday cooling down to the low 90’s by Monday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO