Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides Gamble
Las Vegas has so much going on, but it’s definitely known best for its party and gambling scene. What you might not realize is that there are actually so many really neat things to see and do in Vegas that don’t require you to gamble or party if that’s not your thing.
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Open at Rampart Casino
Spiedini Fiamma descends from Chef Gustav Mauler’s Spiedini Ristorante
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
jammin1057.com
Spirit Halloween Opens In Las Vegas; See Inside
It’s that time of year again… No we are not talking about back-to-school season but even better than that. The bone-chilling spooky season of Halloween time is arriving early in Las Vegas and locals aren’t surprised. It may only be the middle of August but holiday seasons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers
The team behind ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown
travellemming.com
53 Things to Do in Las Vegas in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Las Vegas local here to help you plan some of the best things to do in Las Vegas! From dining at some of the best restaurants in the world to wandering hotels, Vegas has fun stuff to do for everyone. Known as the entertainment capital of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
RELATED PEOPLE
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Fox5 KVVU
Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart open her first-ever Las Vegas restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martha Stewart had some help from celebrity friends to celebrate the opening of her first-ever Las Vegas restaurant. According to Caesars Entertainment, Stewart’s longtime friend and “partner in wine” Snoop Dogg stopped by the grand opening of her new eatery. The Bedford...
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
kcrw.com
Vegas eats: Artistic noodles, every dumpling imaginable, and more
In Las Vegas, gone are the days of Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, $25 hotel rooms, and all-you-eat buffets. Eater’s Mona Holmes recently came back from a four-day visit and found the city to be “absolutely sprawling and diverse and … and a wonderful place to eat.”. “As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monolith of Lake Mead: Photo tour of the famous vertical speedboat
On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir. 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
vegas24seven.com
Flavor Flav Finds Henderson Brunch Hotspot The Stove Flavorful this Sunday
FLAVOR FLAV FINDS HENDERSON BRUNCH HOTSPOT THE STOVE FLAVORFUL THIS SUNDAY AT BRUNCH. Flavor Flav poses at The Stove NV with server Lexi. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the clock-wearing rapper known as Flavor Flav was spotted at The Stove NV, the eclectic party brunch hotspot in Henderson. He arrived...
Comments / 1