Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Matt Selman On “A New Intimacy To The Classic Homer And Marge Love Story” And His Excitement For Season 34
Click here to read the full article. For a series like The Simpsons, which has been running for 33 seasons, it’s a difficult task to keep the series fresh and feeling new. That’s a task that writer, executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman says is the “greatest creative challenge” for the writing team. Even after more than three decades on television, Selman is excited for the next season and gives a tease for what is coming next. The series is Emmy-nominated this year for Outstanding Animated Program, bringing the total nominations in the The Simpson‘s lifetime to 98, with 35...
TVGuide.com
Better Call Saul Stars and Showrunner Reflect on Where Jimmy and Kim Go After the Series Finale
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul, "Saul Gone." Read at your own risk!]. In the end, Better Call Saul was a love story. Or was it a redemption story? If you ask Bob Odenkirk and. , it was both. The last moments of...
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best Onscreen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 15
Never Have I Ever is one of the most charming teen shows on right now. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's high school dramedy dropped its third (and penultimate) season at the end of last week, and it quickly rose up to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list as people caught up on all the hijinks and re-declared allegiance to Team Paxton or Team Ben. (Team Paxton all the way, for the record.) Over on the movie charts, the Jamie Foxx-Dave Franco-Snoop Dogg vampire action-comedy (sure) Day Shift comes in at No. 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Pick For Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Death, And Which Character She’d Bring Back If She Could
Which Grey's Anatomy death affected Ellen Pompeo the most, and who would she love to see in the halls of Grey Sloan again?
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
Denny From 'Virgin River' Has a Big Secret That Could Have a Huge Impact on the Small Town (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3 and 4 of Virgin River. Fans of the Netflix series Virgin River have dealt with a slew of emotional rollercoasters since Mel came into town, one of those having to do with Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). He made his first appearance on the show at the very end of the third season, shocking everyone. He was there to visit his grandfather, Doc.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TVGuide.com
Virgin River Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast and Everything Else to Know
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Virgin River. Read at your own risk!]. Once again, Virgin River left its fans with a big cliffhanger and a lot of questions after its latest batch of episodes. Season 4 ended with a few bombshells, including Charmaine (Lauren Hammersly) admitting that Jack (Martin Henderson) is not the father of her twins, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) killing Vince (Steve Bacic), and the reveal that the real kingpin is a woman named Melissa, who just happens to be the sister of the investor in Jack's new business. That's a lot to unpack, but it seems we will have time to do so.
Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’ Fans Wish This Character Got More Screen Time
NCIS is a certified TV jauggurnaut. Since the police procedural first hit our screens in 2003 fans haven’t been able to get enough. Season 20 is coming this fall, and spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are still going strong as well. NCIS fans are eagerly...
People
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.
Are General Hospital Fans Ready For Finn And Liz To Be Finished?
There might be no greater legacy character on "General Hospital" than Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Per Soaps In Depth, the character originated in 1997 with Herbst in the role as a teenager. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of original "GH" character Steve Hardy, which connects her to the first crop of characters from the 1960s. Fans of the show are passionate about Elizabeth, so naturally, they want to see her find true love and happiness, especially with her celebrating 25 years on "General Hospital."
Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More
New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
Marriage review: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker’s marital non-drama will bore you to tears
Marriage is being disgusted by the holes in your husband’s boxer shorts. Marriage is judging your spouse for buying the “wrong” chicken. Marriage is showing your partner solidarity about the absurd prices of airport ketchup. Marriage is interrupting foreplay to put the dishwasher on. In short: marriage is boring. And at four hours long, BBC1’s new family drama, Marriage, more than mirrors that fact.“It’s interesting how young people talk about love,” observes Sean Bean’s Ian to wife Emma, played by Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker. “They always talk about the heat of it, the passion, the excitement… if I wrote a...
Big Brother season 24 spoilers: Who won HOH? (Week 7 recap)
Missed the latest episode of Big Brother season 24? No worries! We’re here to fill you in on all the juicy details of last night’s HOH competition and which two individuals were put on the block. But first, let’s go over some crucial details. Prior to yesterday’s...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kevin McKidd Teases Show Is ‘Going Back to the Beginning’
The upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to introduce a new crop of medical interns to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with that comes a return to the show’s roots. Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the long-running ABC medical drama, spoke about the...
SheKnows
Cody’s Mother of All Reveals Was About the Only Thing That Happened on General Hospital — Plus, What Could Be Waiting for Spencer in Prison
The past two weeks of General Hospital have felt like they crawled along for most of the episodes, save for one or two big reveals. Last week it was Esme’s plunge off the parapet, and this week it was Cody revealing his connection to Scott. Most of the other storylines feel stuck in limbo, just like the couples, who at this point it seems there are few to even root for. Let’s dive into what happened this week in Port Charles.
Comments / 0