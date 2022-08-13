GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two things Nebraskans love — volleyball and the Nebraska State Fair — will come together on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Heartland Events Center. Fourteen teams from around the state will take to the court in the 7th annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic. The classic attracts fans from every corner of the state. Nearly 300 athletes are expected to participate this year.

