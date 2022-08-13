Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Relief from the heat, periodic rain...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Persistent cloud cover held temperatures down across Nebraska, with afternoon temps staying in the 70s. Our neighbors to the south IN Kansas didn’t benefit, however, still sweltering in 90+ degree heat. This evening, an upper level disturbance will track from the northwest igniting thunderstorms in Western Nebraska which will settle southeastward through the I-80 corridor into Northeast Kansas.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska sees above-average number of traffic deaths year-to-date
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - During the month of July 2022, 20 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the 13 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three...
KSNB Local4
Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic makes State Fair return
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two things Nebraskans love — volleyball and the Nebraska State Fair — will come together on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Heartland Events Center. Fourteen teams from around the state will take to the court in the 7th annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic. The classic attracts fans from every corner of the state. Nearly 300 athletes are expected to participate this year.
KSNB Local4
Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
KSNB Local4
‘Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign leads to national award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” It’s that campaign that has led the Nebraska Tourism Commission receiving more national recognition for how its promoting the state. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the...
KSNB Local4
Troopers stop 72 speeders for 100 MPH+ during statewide campaign
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol has completed the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, in partnership with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country. The effort, which ran from July 20 through August 14, was designed for increased enforcement and awareness around the issue...
