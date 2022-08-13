'The Black Phone' Stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw Talk 'Terrifying' Horror-Thriller Ahead of Blu-ray Release (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Orphan: First Kill' Review: A Bloody, Twisty Prequel More Than Worthy of Its Predecessor's Legacy (Spoiler-Free)
Orphan, the 2009 horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Vera Farmiga, was a spite-filled thriller that stunned audiences and somehow achieved the rare accomplishment of being both a financial success and a cult classic. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave it three-and-a-half stars out of four in his review, writing, "You want a good horror film about a child from hell, you got one." The story of Esther (Fuhrman) now lives on in Orphan: First Kill... a bloody, twisty prequel more than worthy of its predecessor's legacy.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look
Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
Popculture
'Wizard of Oz' Remake Coming From 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris
Another version of The Wizard of Oz is coming soon. Warner Bros. hired Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to write and direct a new adaptation of the L. Frank Baum novel. The Wizard of Oz has been brought to the big and small screen countless times, most famously in 1939 with Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, who starred in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. Her death comes two years after she revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "Hi everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," reads a statement...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Popculture
Idris Elba Won't Be James Bond: Actor Reportedly Pulls out of Running to Be the Next 007
Idris Elba was a longtime favorite to be the next James Bond actor, but the Beast star has reportedly pulled himself out of the running. The upcoming 26th Bond film will be the first without Daniel Craig, whose Bond met an explosive end in No Time To Die last year, since 2006. Craig starred as Ian Flemming's 007 five times.
People
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)
After kicking off August with dozens of new arrivals in the streaming library, Netflix is making it clear that it doesn't have any plans to slow down. This week, the streaming giant is set to roll out 18 new additions, which will begin appearing in the content catalogue Monday, and 17 of them are Netflix original series and films! This week's additions include everything from a new volume of the critically-acclaimed sports docuseries Untold to a new season of Glow Up, as well as the premiere of Mattel's new animated preschool series Deepa & Anoop.
Popculture
Robert De Niro to Play Multiple Roles in New Gangster Movie 'Wise Guys'
The only thing better than one wise guy played by Robert De Niro is two. The actor is returning to the genre that made him a superstar with Wise Guys, a new project directed by Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi. Levinson directed De Niro in Wag the Dog, Sleepers, What Just Happened, and The Wizard of Lies.
Popculture
Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Dead at 64
Denise Dowse, who starred as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Saturday. She was 64. Dowse was hospitalized with severe meningitis last week and was in a coma. "I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the...
Popculture
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's New HGTV Show: What to Know
Tarek and Heather El Moussa are getting their own show for HGTV. Deadline reported that the couple, who wed in October 2021, will star in The Flipping El Moussas (a working title). The news comes following the end of Tarek's other HGTV show, Flip or Flop, in which he starred with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.
Popculture
Marvel Movies Facing Serious Backlash for Over-Demanding Workload for VFX Artists
Marvel is facing criticism for its VFX work, with many artists saying they will never work with the studio again. There have been reports of artists finding it impossible to meet deadlines and being under intense pressure, causing stress and unsatisfactory results. Many of those who request not to work on Marvel projects again said the studio has the "worst VFX management out there."
Popculture
Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know
Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday....
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Have Wedding Celebration This Weekend
A month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, the pair are set to hold a wedding celebration in Georgia. While they eloped the first time around, their friends and family are expected to be a part of their next celebration, per Page Six. Their Georgian celebration will reportedly take place at Affleck's estate in Riceboro.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Set to Direct First Movie in 25 Years
Johnny Depp has been tapped to direct a movie called Modigliani, a biopic about the famed Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. This will be the first time in two and a half decades that Depp has directed a movie, and one of his first major projects since his sensational lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to a report by Variety, it will be a star-studded, distinguished film.
Popculture
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Movie Release Date Revealed
The upcoming movie from the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise just revealed its release date. Paramount Pictures recently announced that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2024. The announcement comes as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was released in theatres earlier this year and grossed $402 million at the worldwide box office.
Popculture
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
Popculture
Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75
Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
