ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche legally dead after car crash

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T716P_0hFV0yZh00

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Anne Heche, known for her roles in Another World, Men in Trees and Volcano, has died. She was 53.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," her son Homer Laffoon, 20, wrote in a statement to CNN.

"Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

The actress is "brain dead," making her legally deceased under California law, a representative for Heche's family said in a statement to TMZ. Life support machines are keeping her heart beating to preserve her organs for donation.

Holly Baird, Heche's publicist, confirmed that she has been declared brain dead in a statement to USA Today and said the OneLegacy Foundation, a Los Angeles organ and tissue bank, will determine if she is a match for organ donation in the next few days.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," reads the statement to TMZ from the family's representative.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's death followed a fiery car accident on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, in which she crashed her Mini Cooper into a house at a high rate of speed, police said, causing her to be critically injured.

Initial reports from the hospital stated that Heche's prognosis was good, and that she was placed on a ventilator but remained "in stable condition," according to her family.

A representative for the family said days later, however, that Heche's condition was much more grave than initially reported, telling People Magazine that she was in a coma and had never regained consciousness following the accident.

The representative later told CNN that the actress was "not expected to survive" her injuries, and that Heche was being kept on life support to preserve her organs for donation.

Heche first made a name for herself in Hollywood during the 1990s on the soap opera Another World, where she played a dual role as a pair of twins.

Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Further television roles would come in the series Men in Trees, as well as the made-for-TV film Gracie's Choice. For the latter, Heche would earn a Primetime Emmy nomination.

She was also known on the big screen for her work in films like Donnie Darko, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cedar Rapids.

In more recent years, she made further television appearances on shows such as Quantico, Chicago P.D. and Dancing with the Stars.

Off the screen, Heche was also a gifted stage actress, earning a Tony nomination for her work in the Broadway play Twentieth Century.

Beyond her acting career, Heche was also known for her high-profile relationships over the years.

Beginning in 1997, she dated comedian Ellen DeGeneres, soon after the talk show host first came out. They would be together until 2000.

Heche would then begin dating Coley Laffoon, and the pair would marry in 2001. She had her first child with him in 2002, before getting divorced in 2007.

She also dated her co-star from Men in Trees, James Tupper, with whom she had her second child in 2009.

She was also linked to comedian Steve Martin for a short period of time.

Following the crash, Tupper wrote on Instagram, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche. We love you."

Another one of her exes, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail that Heche was "one of the true talents of her generation" and offered his thoughts and prayers.

DeGeneres has not made any official statements about Heche, and said that the pair "were not in touch."

However, when asked by a photographer for comment following the crash, DeGeneres said that she wanted to send well wishes, and that she "[doesn't] want anyone to be hurt."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
CBS LA

Street vendor attacked in Hancock Park, suspect still on loose

Esteban Venacio was helping out a homeless man on Saturday, giving the latter some fruit to enjoy. Unfortunately for Venacio, he was then attacked by the homeles man, who grabbed the keys to Venacio's van and took off. Fortunately, Venacio's van has been found but is currently in a tow yard. Venacio works as a street vendor in Hancock Park and is well known by residents for his fruit stand. Venacio suffered a cut after he was punched by the suspect. But making matters worse, he is currently out of a work vehicle with his van being stuck in the tow yard."I think that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Will
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Anne Heche
UPI News

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams at Calif. winery

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has married her longtime beau, The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. E! News reported the couple exchanged wedding vows Saturday during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. Today said the guest list included Hyland's former co-stars Sofia Vergara,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cedar Rapids#Twentieth Century#Cnn#Tmz#Usa Today#The Onelegacy Foundation#Mini Coop
UPI News

Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced Friday that the network has renewed The Rehearsal for a second season. The Nathan Fielder reality show has its season finale Friday night. In The Rehearsal, Fielder stages important life moments for real people. The actors give the subject a chance to rehearse for life-changing conversations.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Bad Sisters,' 'House of the Dragon'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon makes its debut on HBO Max, Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters premieres Friday on AppleTV+, Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins with a dangerous secret in Netflix series Echoes and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Making the Cut, returns to Prime Video.
MOVIES
UPI News

Taylor Louderman pregnant with first child

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Mean Girls and Kenan actress Taylor Louderman has announced she is pregnant with her first child. "Been studying for my new role this winter," Louderman wrote on Instagram Saturday. "#pregnancyannouncement #firsttimemom #parentstobe." The post included two photos of Louderman, her husband Brooks Toth and their dog.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The 1978 movie musical, Grease, will once again play in theaters, following the death of its legendary leading lady, Olivia Newton-John. "To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research," Adam Aron, the theater chain's CEO, tweeted.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy