Anne Heche Was 'Trapped' in 'Intense' Smoke from Car Crash as Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Her
Neighbors in Los Angeles are describing to PEOPLE the aftermath of Friday's fiery car accident that left actress Anne Heche hospitalized, including the actions they took to help rescue her and the resident at the home she crashed into. Heche, 53, suffered burns from the incident — which occurred in...
New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed
New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Salon Owner Recalls Encounter With Actress Moments Before Her Accident
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident. Glass Hair Design...
People
Owner of Home Ruined in Anne Heche Crash Recalls First Visit to Wreck: 'Nothing Could Have Prepared Me'
The owner of the home that became engulfed in flames after Anne Heche's recent car crash is speaking out. Jennifer Durand — the owner of the Mar Vista house that Heche, 53, crashed into last week — tells PEOPLE that she initially learned about the incident through the home's current tenant, Lynne Mishele.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche’s Hospitalization After Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone to Be Hurt’
Sharing her support. Following Anne Heche’s ongoing road to recovery after her involvement in a fiery car crash, ex Ellen DeGeneres has weighed in. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” the Finding Nemo voice actress, 64, told a photographer on Wednesday, August 10, per Entertainment Tonight. “[It] sure was [a dangerous accident].” Heche, 53, was involved in […]
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche 911 Call from Crash Scene Reveals Panic, Someone is Trapped
Anne Heche was trapped in her vehicle as fire quickly spread and onlookers worked desperately to get her out ... and the panic plays out in the 911 call from the scene. The caller -- who appears to be a neighbor of the home Anne crashed into -- tells the dispatcher Anne's car went through the home "very fast." At first, it doesn't appear the caller is aware of the fact Anne is trapped in the car, but you can hear people yelling in the background making it clear that someone is in trouble.
Anne Heche Dies After Being Removed From Life Support: Fans React to the Tragic News
Actress Anne Heche has passed away after suffering severe brain injuries in a traumatic car crash last week. The award-winning actress remained in critical condition in the days after the accident and had been in a coma ever since. She was taken off life support and passed away shortly thereafter.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Lifetime Reveals Major News About Her Upcoming Movie as She Remains in ‘Critical Condition’
On Friday, a small residential area in Los Angeles, California witnessed a blue Mini, driven by actress Anne Heche, crash into two different houses. Although nearby pedestrians tried to help the actress, when they approached, she reversed out of the first house, only to crash into another one down the road, causing her car to burst into flames. Transported to a nearby hospital, many are wondering exactly what happened before Heche raced recklessly down the road. While considered to be in “extreme critical condition” by her representative, Lifetime is still moving forward with their upcoming film starring the actress.
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash
Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
Anne Heche's family hopes to donate her organs after fiery car crash that left her on life support
Loved ones of actress Anne Heche had been hoping for a miracle after her crash in Mar Vista last week, but the family is now making arrangements to fulfill her wishes of being an organ donor. Reps for the Emmy award winning actress said she's legally dead, but that her heart is still beating as doctors determine if her organs are able to be used for transplants. It's been a week since Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista. The fiery crash destroyed a home and left the actress in critical condition at a burn center in West Hills,...
Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash
Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead” following her car crash that left her vehicle… The post Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
