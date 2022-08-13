New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO