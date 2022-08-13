Homeowners are diving into a smaller version of swimming pools called plunge pools, creating a ripple effect for North Bay businesses like landscape designers and installers. A national trend that has spread from Baja resorts to the Bay Area and beyond, plunge pools got their start from the desire for minimalism a few years ago — about the same time Allison Messner launched her Sausalito-based landscaping company Yardzen. Minimalism is often associated with a scaling down of oversized goods, and in this case, the size of a backyard pool.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO