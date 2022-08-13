Read full article on original website
Kaiser mental health workers in Sonoma County join strike to protest staffing shortages
Scores of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers went on strike Tuesday in Santa Rosa to protest what they say are perpetual staffing shortages that are causing major delays in treatment for patients and increasing burnout among therapists, psychologists, social workers and drug counselors. The strike is part of a larger...
6 Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list in 2022
Five North Bay companies returned to a national fast-growth list this year, and one Solano County firm debuted on the list, ranking in the top 500 nationwide. Fairfield-based Labruutories , a collection of ventures that includes a beer-pong robot, e-commerce logistics software and jewelry retail, debuted on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 256 with 2,111% revenue growth over three years. For its 40th annual list, released Tuesday, Inc. magazine ranked companies by percentage growth over 2018–2021.
‘Plunge pools’ making a big splash for home upgrade projects in San Francisco North Bay
Homeowners are diving into a smaller version of swimming pools called plunge pools, creating a ripple effect for North Bay businesses like landscape designers and installers. A national trend that has spread from Baja resorts to the Bay Area and beyond, plunge pools got their start from the desire for minimalism a few years ago — about the same time Allison Messner launched her Sausalito-based landscaping company Yardzen. Minimalism is often associated with a scaling down of oversized goods, and in this case, the size of a backyard pool.
