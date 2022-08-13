ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

6 Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list in 2022

Five North Bay companies returned to a national fast-growth list this year, and one Solano County firm debuted on the list, ranking in the top 500 nationwide. Fairfield-based Labruutories , a collection of ventures that includes a beer-pong robot, e-commerce logistics software and jewelry retail, debuted on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 256 with 2,111% revenue growth over three years. For its 40th annual list, released Tuesday, Inc. magazine ranked companies by percentage growth over 2018–2021.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
‘Plunge pools’ making a big splash for home upgrade projects in San Francisco North Bay

Homeowners are diving into a smaller version of swimming pools called plunge pools, creating a ripple effect for North Bay businesses like landscape designers and installers. A national trend that has spread from Baja resorts to the Bay Area and beyond, plunge pools got their start from the desire for minimalism a few years ago — about the same time Allison Messner launched her Sausalito-based landscaping company Yardzen. Minimalism is often associated with a scaling down of oversized goods, and in this case, the size of a backyard pool.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

