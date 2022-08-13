Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”

Read full article on original website
Related
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burns-Sutton House, 1901, Clarkesville
This Eclectic/Folk Victorian home was built by local master carpenters Rusk and Cornelius Church for Dr. J. K. Burns. Upon Dr. Burns’s death in 1924, the house was inherited by his daughter, Pauline Sutton, wife of Superior Court judge and Clarkesville mayor I. H. Sutton. Later incarnations include a bed and breakfast and law office.
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
nowhabersham.com
Barbara Black Green
Barbara Black Green, age 89 of Newnan, formerly of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. Mrs. Green was born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Thomas Lester and Margaret Oma Gastley Black. She was a retired pharmacist and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Charles H. Green, son Kip Green, sisters Margaret Cruce, Carolyn Landrum, and Beverly Coffer, brothers Jerry Black and John Larry Black, and brothers-in-law Tyson Cruce, M.L. Coffer and Bill Bellisle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
WJCL
Remains of Georgia Guidestones to get new home following explosion
The pile of granite once known as the Georgia Guidestones, destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4. That official said the...
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
RELATED PEOPLE
vanishinggeorgia.com
Edwards-Tatum House, 1932, Clarkesville
Thank you for sharing such a beauty. We don’t get out much any more, so it is nice to see these places we never knew existed.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
my40.tv
'Very difficult crime scene' Desecrated remains identified in NC homicide investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that remains have been identified in a homicide investigation that began back in May. The remains, identified through DNA, belong to Tina Walkingstick Frizsell and were found in an encampment off Mulberry Road in Macon County earlier this year. She had been reported missing by family.
nowhabersham.com
Demorest sibs pedal for a cure for kids’ cancer
“Unbelievably proud.” That’s how Ashleigh Hogan of Demorest describes how she feels about what her son and daughter are doing. 14-year-old Levi and his 12-year-old sister Hope are combining their passion for cycling with their compassion for others to help kids with cancer. They’ve each pledged to ride hundreds of miles in September with a goal to raise $2,500 each for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF).
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Husband of woman missing for months found not guilty in separate stalking case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a woman who has been missing since February has been found not guilty on a separate stalking case. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was in Buckhead, where Xavier Breland’s lawyer talked about the disappearance of attorney Ciera Breland as well as Xavier Breland’s acquittal for the first time on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
Comments / 0