Austin Independent School District may take some heat on Monday for not having air conditioning on all its buses. August is typically the hottest month of the year in Austin. That’s why the Leander, Round Rock, Georgetown, Eanes and San Marcos school districts have added AC to all their buses. Austin ISD is making progress, but about a third of students who ride to school on the bus will have no air conditioning during this summer's record-setting heat.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO