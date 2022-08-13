ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

City of Austin urgently looking to hire more crossing guards

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Independent School District's school year gets underway on Monday along with many other nearby school districts, the City of Austin is still looking to fill dozens of crossing guard positions. Austin Public Works Safe Routes to School program is hiring crossing guards to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Only 60% of Austin ISD school buses are air conditioned during record-setting heat

Austin Independent School District may take some heat on Monday for not having air conditioning on all its buses. August is typically the hottest month of the year in Austin. That’s why the Leander, Round Rock, Georgetown, Eanes and San Marcos school districts have added AC to all their buses. Austin ISD is making progress, but about a third of students who ride to school on the bus will have no air conditioning during this summer's record-setting heat.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Cyberattacks on schools up 114% since 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — Back-to-school safety isn’t only important in-person but online, too. New data found cyberattacks in education are up 114 percent from 2020. Experts believe increased remote learning is partly to blame as more people use school devices on home networks that may not have the software needed to protect their data.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Smiles hosts back-to-school event with Central Texas cleft community

Austin, tx — One group of kids here in Central Texas just had a fun-filled day before heading back to class. The nonprofit organization, Austin Smiles, hosted a back-to-school event at Dave & Buster's for 60 kids and their families where the kids got to play unlimited games! They also got some new reading material courtesy of Half Priced Books.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire

A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything is going to be...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Trade Schools#Air Conditioning#Hvac Systems#Hvac#Cbs Austin#Austin Community College#Skillpoint Alliance
CBS Austin

BookSpring Childhood literacy program offers inspiring resources for families

On a mission to help children become lifelong readers, Bookspring has a variety of inspiring resources for families. Emily, Executive Director of Bookspring, and Cody, Executive Director, Texas Association for the Education of Young Children, chatted with Chelsey Khan about childhood literacy programs including "Books Beginning at Birth.'. Follow us...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City to wrap up treatment of Lady Bird Lake for harmful algae

If you're lucky enough to still be enjoying some summer time off, you may be thinking of getting out on the water. Just a heads up that you may see city crews on Lady Bird Lake treating the algae bloom on the water. The city has been having a problem...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Find financial freedom through real estate investing

Many people these days are looking for the road to financial freedom, and the team at Lifestyles Unlimited has a map to get you on your way. Joey Sullivan, Mentor and Successful Real Estate Investor, joins 'We Are Austin' to share how getting into real estate investing is as easy as turning on your radio.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Austin

Head to the Stephen F Austin for unrivaled views of the Austin Pride Parade

The city is celebrating the LGBTQIA Plus community with an epic pride parade this weekend. Helping take the guesswork out of finding the right spot to enjoy the festivities and party with a purpose is Matthew Pawlak from Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace. He joins We Are Austin's Chelsey Khan by also showing pride-themed cocktails you can try yourself!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

As gun violence grows, APD plans to re-launch firearm surrender program

Growing instances of gun violence remain a top concern for law enforcement and members of the community. The department has programs in place to curb gun violence and they're working with other agencies -- like the DA's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF. APD says programs will continue being evaluated and tweaked for effectiveness. Additionally, Austin Police plan on bringing back a pre-pandemic program aimed at helping people dispose of guns they no longer want to keep.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Aubrey Hays!

Featuring power-house vocals with comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Aubrey Hays. Aubrey is a non-binary artist and multi-instrumentalist with music in their soul. They began singing as a child in their family bluegrass band in Mississippi and haven’t stopped since.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets

Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster

BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
CBS Austin

Barricaded subject situation in Round Rock ends with man in hospital

Nicholas Nelson and other residents in the Jester Farms subdivision in Round Rock are relieved that a barricaded subject situation ended peacefully Monday evening. Nelson lives right across the street from the home Round Rock Police say a man barricaded himself inside of while also claiming he had explosive devices.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy