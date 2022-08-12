ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC News

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when he was condemned for killing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. Beto O'Rourke is taking on Greg Abbott in the race for Texas Governor. And not only are they competing in the polls but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
The Independent

Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too

Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
UVALDE, TX

