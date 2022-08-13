Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Potential tenant for Phillipsburg warehouse interested in cold storage, rail access
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The vacant lot at 170 Howard St. in Phillipsburg may soon be the site of a cold storage facility offering 100 jobs and higher pay to the town's residents, according to a director with Peron Development. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday night for the potential...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of vacant Dixie Cup plant reviewing several offers, proposals for the Wilson property
WILSON, Pa. - The future of the vacant Dixie Cup plant in Wilson, Northampton County remains unclear. The owner of the property says there are several offers on the table and he's hoping to pick one in the next few weeks. "We've been looking at doing various things with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
WFMZ-TV Online
'To breathe life into this old factory': Aluminum plant in Schuylkill putting $50M towards renovations
CRESSONA, Pa. - One of Schuylkill County's largest employers is growing, to the tune of $50 million. It's an investment that will allow the Hydro Extrusions aluminum plant to stick around for a long time to come. Construction crews were already hard at work when we visited the plant Tuesday in Cressona.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Purple Heart Trail leads to monument in Reading City Park
READING, Pa. — Banners line the streets of Reading, marking the Purple Heart Trail, which stretches from the Penn Street Bridge to Veterans Grove in City Park. "It's not for any one person. It's for everyone who served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Anthony Manzolillo, who serves on the Combined Veterans Council of Berks County and as the commander of American Legion Gregg Post 12 in Reading.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 309 East Hector Street | Conshohocken | RE/MAX Ready
Eric Rehling of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for rent at 309 East Hector Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom home with bonus room(office/bedroom) has fresh paint throughout. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard. Not to mention the awesome location just minutes to Conshohocken's hot spots, public transportation, and walking/biking trails.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catalytic converters stolen from Meals on Wheels trucks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest catalytic converter thefts have targeted a nonprofit. Someone stole catalytic converters from box trucks at Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Allentown police and a spokesperson with the organization. The trucks were parked in a lot on Sherman Street with other trucks...
bctv.org
Farm Festival at the Dreibelbis Historic Farm
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host our annual Farm Festival at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville. The Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Security at the Great Allentown Fair: Here's what to expect
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The next big festival will be here in just weeks, and there's a security-related change in store for visitors attending the Great Allentown Fair. It's something that's never been done in the Great Allentown Fair's 170-year history. For the first time, they'll have metal detectors to get...
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
sauconsource.com
Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm
A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
fox29.com
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week
WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
