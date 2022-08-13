READING, Pa. — Banners line the streets of Reading, marking the Purple Heart Trail, which stretches from the Penn Street Bridge to Veterans Grove in City Park. "It's not for any one person. It's for everyone who served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Anthony Manzolillo, who serves on the Combined Veterans Council of Berks County and as the commander of American Legion Gregg Post 12 in Reading.

READING, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO