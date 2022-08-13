ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill

As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome

Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Purple Heart Trail leads to monument in Reading City Park

READING, Pa. — Banners line the streets of Reading, marking the Purple Heart Trail, which stretches from the Penn Street Bridge to Veterans Grove in City Park. "It's not for any one person. It's for everyone who served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Anthony Manzolillo, who serves on the Combined Veterans Council of Berks County and as the commander of American Legion Gregg Post 12 in Reading.
READING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 309 East Hector Street | Conshohocken | RE/MAX Ready

Eric Rehling of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for rent at 309 East Hector Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom home with bonus room(office/bedroom) has fresh paint throughout. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard. Not to mention the awesome location just minutes to Conshohocken's hot spots, public transportation, and walking/biking trails.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catalytic converters stolen from Meals on Wheels trucks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest catalytic converter thefts have targeted a nonprofit. Someone stole catalytic converters from box trucks at Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Allentown police and a spokesperson with the organization. The trucks were parked in a lot on Sherman Street with other trucks...
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Farm Festival at the Dreibelbis Historic Farm

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host our annual Farm Festival at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville. The Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
VIRGINVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Security at the Great Allentown Fair: Here's what to expect

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The next big festival will be here in just weeks, and there's a security-related change in store for visitors attending the Great Allentown Fair. It's something that's never been done in the Great Allentown Fair's 170-year history. For the first time, they'll have metal detectors to get...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
LANCASTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm

A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
HELLERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week

WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
WEST READING, PA

