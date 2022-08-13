Read full article on original website
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE
Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Ronda Rousey Suggests WWE Uses 'Fine' Money She Paid To Help With 'Budget Cuts'
Ronda Rousey wants WWE to put her money to good use. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Rousey showed up following her "suspension" and dumped a bag of cash on a table, paying her "fine" that was for an undisclosed amount. "Being the baddest gets expensive, but I can afford it," she...
Damian Priest: The Judgment Day Wants To Face The Bloodline, We Need To Reach That Level
Damian Priest wants to see The Judgment Day face The Bloodline at some point. Priest is a founding member of the faction, which also includes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The stable has been wreaking havoc on WWE Raw in recent months while The Bloodline has been dominating both Raw and SmackDown. The latter stable features Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trio that collectively holds both world titles and both sets of tag team titles.
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
WWE Announces Date And Time For Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Report And Conference Call
WWE will finally report its second quarter 2022 earnings. WWE announced that the company will report its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16. The quarterly conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET. This will mark the first earnings call since Vince McMahon retired as CEO and Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan were announced as Co-CEOs.
Seth Rollins: My Daughter Has Made Me Think About Wrestling In A Safer Way
Seth Rollins became a new dad in December 2020 when Becky Lynch deliver their daughter Roux. Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and has put his body on the line in a variety of matches including Hell in a Cell, ladder matches, Elimination Chamber, and more. Now...
Teddy Long: Being The General Manager Of WWE SmackDown Was My Favorite Job, But I Enjoyed It All
Teddy Long wore a lot of hats throughout his lengthy career, and while he enjoyed it all, he says being the general manager of SmackDown was his favorite job. Long held the position, with some breaks, from 2004-2012. During this time, he became a popular character on WWE TV for booking tag team matches and making Superstars go one-on-one with The Undertaker.
Podcast: WWE NXT Heatwave 8/16/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT Heatwave for August 16, 2022!. Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDononaugh for the WWE NXT Title. Many Rose vs. Zoey Starks for the WWE NXT Women's Title. Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo. Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
8/15 WWE Raw Records Small Bump In Viewership, Demo Rating Dips Slightly
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/15. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 15 averaged 1.978 million viewers, which is up slightly from last week's total of 1.956 million viewers. This is the third episode under the complete creative control of Triple H, following the retirement of Vince...
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
