Wichita, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of using SUV as a weapon outside club

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a man for an alleged violent attack using his SUV. Just before 11p.m. August 11, deputies responded to Club Rodeo, 3426 E MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Investigators learned a man in a GMC Acadia struck several vehicle, two...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning's shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
WELLINGTON, KS
kfdi.com

One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting

Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Wichita: two murders in two days

WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka

Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
NewsCow

Recent Local Law Enforcement Activity

The following are recent arrests made by law enforcement in Cowley County. Diego Perez-Hernandez, 18, was arrested Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. that day, the Cowley County Sheriff's Dept. were dispatched to 31st and 282nd Rds. for a single vehicle non-injury accident and grass fire. Perez-Hernandez was arrested on...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS

One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
AUGUSTA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
