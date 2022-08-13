Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas man accused of using SUV as a weapon outside club
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a man for an alleged violent attack using his SUV. Just before 11p.m. August 11, deputies responded to Club Rodeo, 3426 E MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Investigators learned a man in a GMC Acadia struck several vehicle, two...
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
Kansas deputy injured in bison attack recovering at home
A Kansas deputy injured in a bison attack earlier this month is recovering at home.
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
KAKE TV
Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
Wichita: two murders in two days
Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka
Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
NewsCow
Recent Local Law Enforcement Activity
The following are recent arrests made by law enforcement in Cowley County. Diego Perez-Hernandez, 18, was arrested Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. that day, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Dept. were dispatched to 31st and 282nd Rds. for a single vehicle non-injury accident and grass fire. Perez-Hernandez was arrested on...
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
classiccountry1070.com
Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
‘Marrying Judge’ who handled early BTK murders, Holiday Inn sniper as DA dies at 100
Keith Sanborn’s career on the bench and with the county prosecutor’s office saw some of Wichita’s most-notorious crimes and criminals.
Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0